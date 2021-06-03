American suspect in Bangkok kidnap for ransom case arrested at airport

Police arrested an American man, another suspect in the kidnap for ransom case in Bangkok, at the Suvarnabhumi Airport just as he was preparing to leave the country. 38 year old Matthew Wilson is the tenth suspect to be arrested for alleged involvement in the abduction of a Taiwanese businessman after a failed business deal. Other suspects include 2 other American men, said to be former US Marines, and 3 senior Thai police officers.

Back in March, a Taiwanese businessman was abducted in broad daylight from the L’Oliva restaurant in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area off Sukhumvit Road. Reports say he went to the restaurant to “resolve” a disagreement over the 93 million baht sale of rubber gloves. Apparently, the businessman had sold a large amount of gloves for around million baht, but the quality was much lower than expected. The businessman’s family say the kidnappers demanded US$3 million for his release.

The abduction at the restaurant was caught on CCTV cameras. Wilson allegedly was involving in restraining the businessman at the restaurant and forcefully taking him out to another place, according to Crime Suppression Division commander Suwat Sangnum. Wilson now faces charges for illegal assembly, attempted murder, extortion and abduction for ransom.

Police say Wilson had just entered immigration at the airport, preparing to board a flight out of Thailand, when he was arrested.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

