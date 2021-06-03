Thailand
American suspect in Bangkok kidnap for ransom case arrested at airport
Police arrested an American man, another suspect in the kidnap for ransom case in Bangkok, at the Suvarnabhumi Airport just as he was preparing to leave the country. 38 year old Matthew Wilson is the tenth suspect to be arrested for alleged involvement in the abduction of a Taiwanese businessman after a failed business deal. Other suspects include 2 other American men, said to be former US Marines, and 3 senior Thai police officers.
Back in March, a Taiwanese businessman was abducted in broad daylight from the L’Oliva restaurant in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area off Sukhumvit Road. Reports say he went to the restaurant to “resolve” a disagreement over the 93 million baht sale of rubber gloves. Apparently, the businessman had sold a large amount of gloves for around million baht, but the quality was much lower than expected. The businessman’s family say the kidnappers demanded US$3 million for his release.
The abduction at the restaurant was caught on CCTV cameras. Wilson allegedly was involving in restraining the businessman at the restaurant and forcefully taking him out to another place, according to Crime Suppression Division commander Suwat Sangnum. Wilson now faces charges for illegal assembly, attempted murder, extortion and abduction for ransom.
Police say Wilson had just entered immigration at the airport, preparing to board a flight out of Thailand, when he was arrested.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thai Brewers Association asks for reprieve from alcohol ban
Yesterday, the Thai Brewers Association delivered a petition to the CCSA and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration asking them to reverse the ban of alcohol sales in restaurants, bars as the ban has been harmful to their businesses and they have not been given any other options.
The statement reads:
The Thai Brewers Association truly understands the goodwill and purpose of Public Health agencies that the alcohol sales ban is implemented to control the spread of the Covid-19…However, the Association is deeply concerned about the survival of entrepreneurs and employees involved in the severely affected alcohol business, directly and indirectly as Bangkok has put the measure into effect for more than 45 days.
But it appears that the number of Covid-19 infections has not decreased. New clusters have been found from markets, construction camps, factories, and other sites unrelated to the sales of alcoholic beverages. It is reported that the main clusters at the beginning of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 were not caused by alcohol, even the Thonglor cluster. The final investigations have already proved that the origins of the cluster are due to the illegal operation of the night business
The Thai Brewers Association proposed the following policies to help their businesses:
- Ease the measure to legally sell alcohol for consumption at stores like restaurants and small bars, especially open-air, with intensive screening and social distancing measures conducted by the Ministry of Public Health.
- Delay the enforcement of the prohibition of alcohol sales via electronic channels as well as ease the enforcement of buying alcohol for takeaway under Section 32 of the Alcohol Control Act to allow the entrepreneurs to recommend and sell their products through online channels. The age restriction and customer screenings must still be implemented in accordance with the law.
- Allow small entrepreneurs to delay the VAT and social security payments as well as allow importers of alcoholic beverages to pay excise and import taxes in installments in order to alleviate the financial liquidity crisis.
- Consider the Covid-19 proactive screening and vaccine allocation among the groups of restaurants, pubs, and bar operators. Due to the current implementation of the alcohol sale ban and the closure of entertainment venues, the concerned professionals are, therefore, considered a high-risk group that the government has to urgently take action against in order for the economy to operate properly.
The association pleaded with the CCSA and the BMA to empathise with their plight and to consider the remedies the association proposed.
There are over 300 small businesses currently running craft beer type establishments in Bangkok. It’s estimated the alcohol ban has cost small businesses 150 million baht a month.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Bangkok
Thai government allegedly ticked-off with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration
The government is becoming increasingly irritated by the Bangkok Governor and his administration, according to a Thai Enquirer report. The media outlet says senior officials at the Public Health Ministry and at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration are critical of the governor’s random handling of the pandemic and its associated restrictions.
The report is based on feedback from an unnamed source at the Health Ministry, who tells the Thai Enquirer: “(The BMA) are making unilateral decisions without telling other governmental organisations and without asking for input about the risk to public health. We don’t know what the hell they are doing, they’re not communicating, the CCSA don’t know what the hell they are doing.”
Yesterday, the CCSA reversed the BMA’s decision to re-open a number of venues in the capital, including museums, parks, spas, tattoo studios, and wellness clinics. The government’s intervention means these will remain closed for now. According to the Thai Enquirer, this public slap on the wrist further damages public perception of the government’s handling of the pandemic.
For its part, the BMA says the decision to re-open certain venues was based on the fact that most infections are now being detected at construction sites and work camps. However, the government disputes this, according to a source at the CCSA who spoke to the Thai Enquirer.
“We saw the largest number of infections in the general public on Monday and they think that is the right time to announce reopening; it is incredibly irresponsible. They are forging ahead with policy designed to make them popular with the privileged Bangkok crowd, without caring that it is going to increase the rate of infections. It is frustrating because (Governor Aswin Kwanmuang)] and his team are making decisions to gain favour among the public and with a re-election in mind, rather than caring about the greater good. All they want is good publicity.”
There has been no comment from the BMA.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
Crime
Police officers arrested for alleged involvement in Bangkok kidnap
Two high ranking police officers in Bangkok have been arrested for alleged involvement in the kidnap of a 60 year old Taiwanese businessman for a US$3 million ransom. Police say the man was abducted in broad daylight from a restaurant in the Thong Lor district over a failed business deal for rubber gloves.
The March 28 incident where 60 year old Wen Yu Chung was assaulted and dragged away from the restaurant was caught on surveillance camera footage. Officers in uniform were seen in the video and did not help the man. Police already arrested 2 American men, reported to be former US Marines, as well as another senior Thai police officer and a Thai man. Reports say they have been released on bail.
The men had met at the L’Oliva restaurant off Sukhumvit Road to “resolve” their disagreement over the purchase of surgical gloves. Wen had apparently sold 93 million baht, or around US$2.95 million, worth of rubber gloves, but the quality of the gloves was much lower than expected.
Wen’s family says the alleged kidnappers demanded US$3 million in ransom. Reports do not say how long Wen was held captive, but a report from Reuters says the alleged kidnappers dropped Wen off at a hospital after the family contacted the police.
SOURCE: Daily News
