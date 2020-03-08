Miss International Queen 2020 crowned in Pattaya at the Miss Tiffany’s Universe pageant | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Miss International Queen 2020 crowned in Pattaya at the Miss Tiffany’s Universe pageant
The crowd was smaller, face masks became a fashion accessory, contestants had their temperatures checked before going on stage. And the winning contestant’s last name was, (given the coronavirus issues) ironically, ‘Fluchaire’. The annual glitter-fest is open to the world’s transgender women who may or may not have gone through sex reassignment surgery.
Mexico’s Valentina Fluchaire was crowned Miss International Queen 2020 at the Miss Tiffany’s Universe pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, winning the world’s biggest transgender pageant last night. Jazelle Barbie Royale from the US crowned her successor, Valentina Fluchaire of Mexico at conclusion end of the event. Ms. Fluchaire hailed her victory as a win for all trans-women in Latin America.
The contestants participated in full national costumes, swimsuits and glamorous evening gowns.
Despite the hundreds of international events being shelved, postponed or just outright cancelled over Covid-19 fears, the Miss International Queen 2020 went ahead although there were a few empty seats in the audience compared to previous years.
To allay worries, the venue was given a full ‘spray and wipe’ the day before the event by staff in full protective suits.
Second place went to Ruethaipreeya Buanglee, the home contestant from Thailand and Ariella Moura from Brazil in third place.
22 year old Thai contestant Ruethaipreeya Nuanglee says the contest is a chance for transgender people to raise their profile, sometimes muddied by poor media depictions.
“Having a good attitude shows the people that don’t like us that being a transgender person isn’t a bad thing. We can’t make people like us. But I have a plan. I want be a spokesperson to push for a change of law for transgender people.”
The annual pageant was in its 15th year. Thailand has built a reputation as a place with a relaxed attitude towards gender and sexual diversity. Indeed the ‘ladyboy’ or kathoey (Thai: กะเทย) is merely just a part of the fabric of Thai life around many parts of the country. Homosexuality was decriminalised in Thailand in 1956 and the country maintains a reasonably tolerant approach to GLBTI people and issues.
But Thai activists, particularly with regards to transgender people, still complain that discrimination and stigmas in schools, the workplace and health facilities, remain commonplace and can people still suffer rejection by their families. Contestants say the annual pageant is a chance to challenge that discrimination.
The event has been held, on and off, since 1984 in Pattaya, Thailand’s infamous resort town, two hours drive east of Bangkok. Thailand has some of the best sex-reassignment surgeons in the world with people travelling to the Kingdom for treatments every year.
And the winner is…
Songkran
No Songkran for Pattaya this year
Pattaya’s mayor today confirmed that Pattaya is cancelling virtually all official Songkran activities for this year due to concerns over the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. This includes the Wan Lai Festival scheduled for April 19, the single biggest event on the city’s calendar, which attracts up to a half million tourists, both Thai and foreign, in what many consider Thailand’s wildest Songkran party.
All Beach Road activities, parades, concerts, booths, et al are cancelled. Additionally the city is reaching out to private organisers such as Central Festival, urging them not to sponsor a Songkran water party.
Making merit to monks, traditional community Songkran meals, and religious activities, such as visiting sacred sites and relics and traditional Songkran activities will still take place, as will religious ceremonies at locations throughout Pattaya.
The Mayor urges residents and tourists not to throw water,which could help spread the virus, but noted that a closet ban would be unenforceable and there is no way to ban playing with water if people choose to at their own risk.
Songkran is the Thai New Year and the single biggest event of the year for Thais. Last year the festival, up to a week long in some provinces, made over 22 billion baht nationally. Pattaya’s Songkran increased roughly 15% year on year in terms of revenue from domestic and international tourism.
Many say the cancellation of the biggest tourism event of the year is bound to compound current tourism and business problems. Ironically, a historic drought, the worst in twenty years, means cancelling the customary water wars may help conserve water.
The news comes as other provinces announced the cancellation of major Songkran events. Yesterday evening, officials in Khon Kaen, Bang Saen, Phetchabun and Buriram all confirmed planned events had been cancelled, while in Phuket, all official celebrations in Patong have also been cancelled.
The cancellations are the latest blow to Thailand’s ailing tourism industry, left decimated by the outbreak of the coronavirus.
SOURCES: The Pattaya News | thaivisa
Pattaya
Motorcyclist crushed by train in Pattaya
A motorcyclist has been killed after being struck by a train in Pattaya this morning at 10.30am.
The man, a 33 year old local car salesman, drove through a railway crossing barrier and `straight into the path of a freight train.
Anucha Singthong drove around the lowered barriers at the crossing on a road near Muang Pattaya 7 School in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.
His body was flung onto the ground beside the tracks following the full impact of the train. 500 metres down the track the Laem Chabang to Mab Taphut freight train eventually came to a stop with his crushed motorcycle still being pushed along at the front of the train.
A 58 year old witness told police stopped her motorbike at the barrier as the train approached.
“The man did not stop his bike. He instead rode around the barrier arm, even though the train driver sounded his horn. I shouted loudly, trying to warn him of the approaching train.”.
The dead man was taken to Bang Lamung Hospital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
