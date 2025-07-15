Helmet-wielding lunatic causes chaos in Pattaya fast food joint

Helmet-wielding lunatic causes chaos in Pattaya fast food joint
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A helmet-wielding lunatic sparked panic on a busy Pattaya street after attacking innocent bystanders in a bizarre bid to make headlines, so his estranged wife would notice him.

Police scrambled to Soi Nern Plab Wan at 11.06pm, yesterday, July 14 after reports of a deranged man lashing out with a safety helmet outside a fast-food joint.

The scene was already a spectacle, with stunned locals and teenagers crowding round as the drama unfolded.

Officers found the suspect clearly agitated, rambling incoherently and gripping a battered helmet like a weapon.

He declared he wanted to be famous, telling police and press alike: “I want my relatives to see me on the news. I want my wife back.”

One victim, 52 year old building maintenance worker Somjet, was left shaken after being walloped repeatedly.

“I was just leaving work. He came up to me asking why I was looking at him, then started smacking me with the helmet!”

Helmet-wielding lunatic causes chaos in Pattaya fast food joint | News by Thaiger
Picture of the helmet-wielding suspect courtesy of Pattaya News

The worker ran for his life, shouting for help. Locals stepped in, and the man fled, only to be cornered in the nearby fast-food restaurant, where police finally brought his bizarre rampage to an end, Pattaya News reported.

Police say the man’s story kept changing, and they’re unsure if he was drunk, high, or mentally unwell. He’s now undergoing medical checks at a local hospital, while Somjet has been urged to file a formal complaint.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a separate Pattaya shocker, a 21 year old woman has been left traumatised and housebound after being viciously kicked in the head during a savage, unprovoked bar attack.

The victim, known only as Piano, had been out with two mates in the Nong Prue area in the early hours of July 11 when she was blindsided by a stranger in a dress.

CCTV footage, now doing the rounds on social media, shows the horrifying moment a woman creeps up behind Piano and boots her in the back of the head, sending her staggering forward in terror.

All because someone thought she was staring.

