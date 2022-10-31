Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya

The largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia has opened in Pattaya. The restaurant, named “MubaiSe,” is located at the Stardice Pub on the Pattaya-Naklua road.

The restaurant held its opening ceremony on Saturday night, with many Pattaya officials attending, including Mayor Poramese Ngampiches. The founders are two Indian businessmen who have invested 25 million baht in the restaurant.

The restaurant will open at noon daily and can accommodate over 800 customers, The Pattaya News reported.

The founders, Robin Virdi and Mihar Amit Desai, want Pattaya visitors of all nationalities to taste authentic Indian food.

Indian visitors are currently the second largest tourist group in Thailand, after Malaysians.

But apart from tourism, Indians have a long and rich history in the kingdom. Today, it is estimated that Thailand has an Indian community of over 100,000, according to the Indian Embassy in Bangkok.

Most Indians in Thailand migrated to the kingdom after 1920, with many working in commerce. The community is diverse and includes Punjabis, Sindhis, Parsees, Gujarati Sunnis, Dawoodi Bohras, Tamils, Pathans, and Bengalis. These groups all have different migration histories.

Bangkok’s Little India (adjacent to Chinatown), is the centre of the Indian commercial community, and mostly consists of Sikhs.

The new Indian restaurant in Pattaya is the latest contribution of Thailand’s dynamic and vibrant Indian community.