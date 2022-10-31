Pattaya
Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race draws 3,000 runners
Interested in watching a 5-kilometre running race? What if all the runners are scantily clad in bikinis? On Saturday, the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race was held and welcomed 3,000 participants. The event is thrown each year in Pattaya and welcomes hundreds of tourists.
The annual race started in 2015 and is held along the beach in Pattaya. The idea is to promote the hub as a sports tourism destination to appeal to Thai and foreign tourists alike. But… it’s still Pattaya, so throw in some skimpy swimwear for the sexy runners and you’ve got the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race.
The event drew runners and participants in bikinis and skimpy outfits, both Thai and foreigners. The race is a five-kilometre run along the beach and culminates in front of Central Pattaya, which organises the event each year.
Should you make it through the scantily-clad streak, there is a party at the end of the race to celebrate. And on the starting line, Thai celebrities were on hand to set people running. This year’s race featured Thai Rangsan “Songkran” Panyaruean, the winner of Season 2 of “Voice of Thailand.”
Organisers at Central Pattaya said that, with the success of this year’s run and the 3,000 participants, many in bikinis, they hope to widen the scope of the event for next year. They intend to invite international celebrities from around the world to participate and to create a global draw to lure in even more participants and tourists to Pattaya.
The promoters of the bikini run – which has now become the largest beach run event in Thailand – believe that it showcases the beauty of Pattaya, its beaches, and the seaside town. They find it a good promotion to attract tourists from around Thailand and abroad to explore the various activities and adventures that Pattaya has to offer.
And if the runners get their blood pumping with some healthy exercise? Well, that’s just an added bonus!
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Thailand not ‘selling off’ country by letting foreigners buy land, says govt
Police seize 6 safes from illegal Chinese karaoke venue
The “world’s dirtiest man” dies in Iran
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Russian airlines resume direct flights to Phuket
Make special memories with your children at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
Can you bring your pets to Thailand? Here’s all you need to know
RTP to introduce QR code on police guns to prevent theft & misconduct
Plastic cup found in stomach of dead Bruda whale in Phuket, Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race draws 3,000 runners
Thai officers uncover police corruption & drug use
A scammer who posed as police chief arrested in central Thailand
Royal Caribbean Cruises to dock weekly in Phuket, Thailand
Death toll up to 98 in Philippines, more storms predicted
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime6 hours ago
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
- Krabi4 hours ago
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
- Best of23 mins ago
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand ladyboy – Facts You Never Know about Ladyboy Culture in Thailand
- Thailand6 hours ago
Thai man cooks and eats wild snapping turtle that bit his finger
- Property7 hours ago
Thailand is not ‘selling off’ the country by letting foreigners buy land, says govt
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand hits 7 million international tourists
- Events5 hours ago
Halloween stampede: 22 foreign deaths, events cancelled