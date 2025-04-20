Chiang Mai election campaign attacked by village head

A violent altercation occurred during an election campaign in San Phi Suea subdistrict, Mueang district, Chiang Mai province. The village head of Tha Duea yesterday, April 19, reportedly drove a vehicle into a campaign assistant before attacking the team with a stick, causing injuries.

Pawit Boonchala, a candidate for municipal mayor, explained that the incident happened at 5.45pm while his team was campaigning in Tha Duea village. At the time, locals were participating in a water-pouring ceremony for the elderly at the village head’s residence.

Pawit recounted that they heard the village head announce over loudspeakers that the campaign should cease. He insisted that his team was not causing a disturbance and continued their activities as planned.

Pawit further stated that the village head later drove a vehicle into his campaign assistant, injuring him. Shortly afterwards, the village head approached the team, shouting obscenities and striking a member of the municipal council candidates and residents with a stick, causing injuries that required hospital treatment.

Pawit also mentioned that he had not previously had issues with the village head. Locals attempted to intervene, but their efforts were in vain. The campaign team did not retaliate in any form.

After the incident, the injured team members were taken to the hospital for treatment. They also filed a legal complaint against the village head. Initial discussions among locals suggest the conflict may have political motivations, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) secretary in Lopburi was attacked and injured by two individuals while returning to his car, prompting the need for treatment at Somdet Phra Narai Maharat Hospital.

Due to previous threats demanding that he leave the area and his fear of further assaults, the secretary is considering relocating his workplace. The incident was not recorded by surveillance cameras due to their coincidental malfunction.