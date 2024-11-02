Cattle herder murder: Body found in Nakhon Phanom forest

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A man who had gone to tend to his cattle was found dead in a forest in Nakhon Phanom province with multiple stab wounds. Police were alerted to the scene, uncovering a brutal murder that left the family devastated.

The incident came to light around 8.30pm yesterday, November 1, when police were informed about a body found in the forest near Ban Khamthat, Village 8, Nong Yat subdistrict, Mueang district, Nakhon Phanom province.

Upon receiving the distressing call, Chom Choorat, a deputy inspector at the Nakhon Phanom City Police Station, coordinated with medical professionals from Nakhon Phanom Hospital. Accompanied by Jiranan Thanasin, a senior police officer, and teams of rescue workers from VR Lamkhong Friendship and Sawangnawa That Phanom rescue units, they rushed to the scene.

The crime scene was a woodland area approximately 150 metres from the temple crematorium. There, they discovered the body of 59 year old Dul who worked as a cattle herder. He was found lying on his back with numerous sharp force injuries across his body, including a severe wound on the right side of his neck. Medical experts estimated that he had been deceased for over two hours before his body was found. Nearby, a significant pool of blood, a black and red short-sleeve shirt, and a pair of black boots were found, along with signs of a struggle, indicated by the overturned small trees and grass.

The deceased’s daughter, 35 year old Chitra recounted the chilling sequence of events. A fellow cattle herder had informed her of her father’s absence, noting that he hadn’t returned the cattle to their pen. Concerned, she and her husband set out to search for him. They initially found only two cattle and herded them back, but five remained unaccounted for. Their search led them to a rice field where a worker mentioned hearing her father arguing with an unknown individual, shouting the name Chok before the tragic discovery of his body in the forest.

Police officers have collected evidence from the scene and have sent the body for a thorough autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. They are actively investigating the case, seeking to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act, reported KhaoSod.

