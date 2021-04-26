German and Thai arrested for allegedly selling methamphetamine to undercover officer | Thaiger

Pattaya
German and Thai arrested for allegedly selling methamphetamine to undercover officer
Narcotics suppression police arrested a German man and a Thai national in Pattaya for allegedly selling crystal methamphetamine. An undercover police officer had transferred money to 59 year old Claus Mike Haberstroh’s bank account and went by a home in the tambon Nong Prue to pick up the drugs.
The suspects allegedly handed the undercover agent 39.16 grammes of crystal methamphetamine. Claus and 29 year old Panadchai “Po Po” Noo-chit, who is a transgender woman, were arrested on charges of illegal drug possession with intent to sell. Officers also confiscated assets valued at around 300,000 baht.
Claus, a former lorry driver from Germany, moved to Pattaya for his retirement. Reports say he met Po Po at a night venue after moving to Thailand and they started selling methamphetamine together.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
28 people arrested at private villa parties in Pattaya for violating disease control orders
Private parties at luxury pool villas in a Pattaya neighbourhood were raided by police last night and 28 people were arrested. Around 50 officers from the Banglamung district and Chon Buri stations were called to the area after neighbours complained that the parties could potentially lead to the spread Covid-19. A birthday party for an English teacher was hosted at one of the villas while another party was going on across the street.
Reports say those at the parties violated Thailand’s Emergency Decree which was imposed last year to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. Partygoers were not wearing masks or social distancing. Many of those arrested are foreign nationals including 13 people from the Philipinnes, 6 people from Russia, 2 people from France, 1 person from the UK, 1 person from Canada, 1 person from Albania, and 1 person from Cambodia. The other 3 people are from Thailand.
Pattaya News says many of the foreigners were “shocked” by the raid. Apparently, they tried to convince the police that they weren’t breaking the law because the event was private. Under the emergency order, all gatherings that risk the spread of Covid-19 are prohibited.
The partygoers face charges for violating the Emergency Decree and Communicable Disease Act. Police did not report on any additional charges the partygoers or hosts may face.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Crime
3 family members shot and burned in Pattani attack
A heavily-armed motorbike gang in Pattani shot and then burned 3 family members making a delivery from Songkla to Narathiwat in an alleged terrorist attack. The murders took place early on Saturday morning on the main road from Narathiwat to Pattani, where forensic teams have found more than 30 bullet casings. Police expect swift arrests and blame local insurgents for the attack.
At about 6.30 am, police were called to a burning wreck in the centre of the highway with the bodies of Suporn Kittiprapanan, 58, his daughter Jiraporn, and his grandson Santipattana trapped inside the blaze. They had been delivering foam and plastic products in their bronze Toyota Hilux in the Sai Buri district of Pattani.
The car was reportedly chased by 2 bikes with 2 people on each motorbike. The bikes sped past the car and the passenger on each bike then began shooting at the car. The driver was shot in the head and the car lurched out of control into a ditch in the centre divide of the highway. The motorbikes followed the Hilux into the ditch and continued to shoot into the car with what is believed to be M16 or M19 assault rifles. They then poured petrol over the car and set it on fire. Witnesses of the Pattani attack reported other cars being shot at and another car being set on fire as well.
The man died at the wheel and his daughter was found dead hidden under the console of the car. The grandson managed to flee the car before it was set on fire, and rescuers found him and transported him to the hospital before he succumbed to his gunshot wounds. The victims lived in Hat Yai and are believed to be completely innocent in an unprovoked execution.
Top officials of the Pattani Provincial Administrative Organisation indicated that they believe the horrific attack committed by the motorbike gang to be the work of a local crime boss in the Sai Buri district. They said the warlord had connections to insurgency groups that have been active recently in the southern provinces near the Malaysian border. Attacks like this had occurred before, particularly along the border, but an attack this sadistic and savage hadn’t been seen for a long time.
Police vowed to use clues and evidence collected at the scene, along with forensic analysis of the shell casings to pursue the attack perpetrators. Security agencies will beef up protection in the Pattani area, as well as share data and intelligence about the continued insurgency with hopes of quickly identifying the attackers and bringing about swift justice.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
Bangkok
Man arrested for allegedly stealing from foreign men he met through online dating
Immigration police in Bangkok arrested a 29-year-old Thai man who allegedly stole from foreign men he met through dating applications like Grindr. Allegedly, he even drugged some of his dates. Police say the man would sleep with the men in hotel rooms and then somehow get them to reveal their passwords for their online banking account. Police say he would then transfer money to his account. Victims say the man also stole cash and other valuables. Officers say the man stole a total of more than 1 million baht from at least 10 foreign men.
The suspect allegedly used a fake name for his profiles on gay dating applications such as Grindr, Blued, Romeo, Aloha and Homet. Police say the suspect targeted wealthy foreign men and would persuade them to sleep with him at a hotel. Officers suspect the man has been stealing from his dates for more than a year.
Several foreigners reported the man to the police. Some victims report being drugged. An arrest warrant was then issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court. Police arrested the man at a condominium in the Chong Nonsi area. Officers seized 10 bank account books and cash cards from his room.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
