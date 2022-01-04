Former Thai boxer stabbed to death outside Pattaya night market

A 54 year old former Thai boxer was killed and two others were injured after a fight broke out between rival groups outside Pattaya’s popular Tree Town Nightmarket on Saturday night. One of the three suspects has been arrested, but he says he wasn’t involved and attempted to break up the fight.

Narawit Pongsoungnoen, known as Ae Marine who competed in local boxing matches, was stabbed in the chest. A video recorded by witnesses reportedly shows Narawit being chased by seven to eight men. He fell and was stabbed in the chest with a knife. Others kicked and punched him while he lay on the ground covered in blood. Narawit died on the way to the Pattaya Hospital.

The market houses open-air bars (some opened as “restaurants”), street food, and clothing stalls. The fight broke out near a rapid Covid-19 testing booth by an entrance to the market and public health officials attempted to intervene.

Police are now investigating to determine the motive of the attack, but it could possibly be related to business. Officers say those who attacked the former boxer ran the market for six years and the victim was part of a new team taking over management.

SOURCES: Kapook | Matichon