Thailand
Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
A Thai man is being accused of hitting a Russian tourist during a heated argument when she refused to pay a 50 baht entrance fee to a viewpoint on Koh Samui, an island in the Gulf of Thailand off the Surat Thani coast.
The 33 year old woman and her partner went to a local police station and reported that the man hit her on the cheek and rib. A video shot by a bystander shows the tourist yelling at the 57 year old Thai man while the partner tried to break up the fight.
The tourists were driving a motorcycle around the island and decided to check out a popular viewpoint named Overlap Stone to take photos and watch the sunset. A Thai man was at the entrance of the viewpoint and asked for an entry fee of 50 baht (around US$1.50).
Reports say the woman claims that her glasses and necklace, which costs around 30,000 baht, were damaged during the incident. She also claimed that the costs for an X-ray and medicine for her injured rib, cheek, and nose costs 5,920 baht.
The Thai man, who works as a caretaker of the privately-owned viewpoint, says there is a sign informing visitors that the entrance fee is 50 baht. Reports say also claims that he just meant to poke the woman, and she slapped him first. He claims he reacted instinctively.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Former Thai boxer stabbed to death outside Pattaya night market
Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Paramotor accident on Chon Buri seriously injures foreign teenager and Thai instructor
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Indonesia to roll out booster vaccine doses amid rise in Omicron cases
School students could see return to online learning due to Omicron variant
Phuket health officials call for increased vigilance as island reports Omicron spike
Test & Go scheme to remain suspended & Phuket covid spike | GMT
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
North-east province closes schools, theatres and fitness facilities
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Students suffer minor injuries after apparent wild elephant attack on Doi Mon Jong trail
Chiang Mai police under fire after “pretties” joined road safety campaign
Minister says holders of universal healthcare cards can be treated anywhere in the country
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
Thailand Omicron update: More than 500 cases, many Test & Go travellers
Thailand News Today | Omicron slows down Thailands tourism for this new year
Thailand News Today | Possible added restrictions & Full Moon Party goes ahead
Is the new Boeing 737 Max safe to fly? A new book makes you wonder.
Bangkok revises closure order, bars and nightclubs to stay closed until January 15
Phangan’s Full Moon Party Countdown will go on but regulated
Thailand News Update | No curfews or lockdown ‘for now’ in Thailand
The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
- Events4 days ago
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
- Krabi2 days ago
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
- 360 Reviews2 hours ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Business3 days ago
The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
- Thailand2 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force seeks to buy F-35 jets for at least 18 billion baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA: response teams not lockdowns if holiday brings Covid-19
Recent comments: