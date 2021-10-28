Foreign teenage boy falls to his death from 14th floor condo

In a condominium building in Sattahip, a 17 year old foreign boy was found dead on the ground after a fall from a 14th-floor condo. The boy’s nationality was reported as either Irish or British but has not been confirmed. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning on Soi Na Jomtien 18 at a mixed-use condo and hotel building. The boy’s 52 year old mother, who was also identified as a foreign national, was found crying near the teenage boy’s body.

As a minor, the name of the boy was withheld, and the name of the condo was also not mentioned as an investigation into the incident is ongoing. Na Jomtien Police were contacted about the tragedy and arrived with emergency responders to the condo building to find the boy’s body lying on the ground with his mother sobbing beside him.

The grieving mother told police that she was unable to find her son that morning in their 14th-floor condo and was panicking about where the boy could have gone. And then she looked out of the window and saw him lying on the ground below. She then immediately called police authorities for help.

Police reported that on immediate investigation there were no signs or hints of any altercation or struggle before the boy plummeted from the condo window. The teenage boy’s body was taken to the Police Hospital in Bangkok where the Institute of Forensic Medicine Police are determining the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the Na Jomtien Police will continue their own investigation separately to try to determine any extenuating circumstances to determine if the boy fell or jumped from the condo window or any other possibility.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

