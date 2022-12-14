Connect with us

For the gazillionth time, transgender thieves steal from Indian man in Pattaya

For what seems like the gazillionth time this year, transgender thieves have stolen cash and belongings from an Indian man in Pattaya. The two thieves snatched a wallet and a mobile phone from the 50 year old expat and restaurant owner on Pattaya Beach Road early yesterday morning.

The unnamed man told Pattaya police that two transgender individuals had tried to hug him after he stopped his motorbike. He said they then took his wallet which had 2,000 baht in cash, and a mobile phone that cost about 10,000 baht from his pocket before speeding away.

The man told The Pattaya News that he tried to follow the thieves, but failed. 

Police are checking CCTV footage nearby to track down the suspects for further legal action.

Pattaya has become a hub for thefts against tourists this year, especially Indian tourists. The Pattaya News reports that there have been 16 pickpocketing cases this year. Many of the thieves have been transgender.

Earlier this month, a Russian tourist also had their gold necklace stolen by ladyboys in Pattaya. The tourist said two ladyboys molested him and untied his gold necklace on the beach outside Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya Shopping Centre in the Nong Prue sub-district. 

The Tourist Police whizzed to the scene and caught the thieves red-handed clutching a gold necklace. Police arrested 38 year old Kittiphan and 29 year old Aniwat and took them to the station for further legal proceedings.

Last month, a transgender sex worker snatched a pricy wristwatch from an Indian tourist’s hotel room. 

In July, Pattaya Police said an Indian tourist reported that a ladyboy stole his 30,000 baht gold necklace.

In May, seven Indian tourists in the space of two weeks reported having their gold necklace stolen in Pattaya.

In April, an Indian tourist claimed that thieves in “sexy dresses” stole his 33,000 baht gold necklace in Pattaya.

 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

