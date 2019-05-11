Family-friendly things to do along Pattaya Beach Road (2013) | The Thaiger

Entertainment
Family-friendly things to do along Pattaya Beach Road (2013)
Drive out of Suvarnabhumi Airport and turn right, instead of left and going to Bangkok. And in an easy two hour drive you’ll arrive in the seaside resort of Pattaya, one of the worlds most famous, or infamous, playgrounds.
Gone are the days where Pattaya is the one-dimensional resort town. In the recent years, it has increasingly evolved into a family-friendly total resort, with attractions and restaurants for the young and old. But it hasn’t entirely lost its allure for those seeking a little red light titilation – just head down to Walking Street any night of the week.
Pattaya Beach Road has now become a much improved international boardwalk. With just a line of palm trees away from the shore, you can walk down the paved promenade and find many things to do in the day, before it transforms into its bustling nightlife as the sun sets.
Here are five things to do along Pattaya’s Beach Road with your family and friends. Not a bar girl in sight!
Art in Paradise, Pattaya
This interactive art museum is where you can interact, touch and take pictures with three-dimensional optical illusion artworks that are displayed on the walls and floors. With several exhibits with different themes such as Underwater World, Wildlife and Dinosaur, it’s great fun with friends and family.
There are different themes such as Underwater World, Wildlife and Dinosaur to explore.
Before you visit, we’ve got some tips for you to make the best of your time there.
Tip #1: Visit on a weekday if you can because the crowds swell up on the weekends unless you’re prepared to wait a long time to take photos.
Tip #2: You have to take off your shoes in the museum (a plastic bag is provided) to protect the paintings from scratch marks. Bring a shoulder bag to carry your shoes so you have both hands free to go crazy with photo taking.
Tip #3: They’re optical illusions. Make sure you position yourself and your camera in the right direction to capture the right perspectives.
Address: 78/34 Moo 9, Pattaya Second Rd, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150
Telephone: +66 38 424 500
Operating hours: Daily 9am-10.30pm
Admission fees:
Adult (Foreigner) 400 baht; (Thai) 200 baht
Child* (Foreigner) 200 baht; (Thai) 100 baht *Height less than 130 cm
Graffiti & Street Art at Pattaya Beach Road
You can easily reach this graffiti & street art that is a 5 minute walk from Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya. The wall art painted in 2017 features the work of various street artists, including Alex Face, Dotmasters, GohM and others.
These Instagram-worthy photo spots will have you spend a long time checking out the amazing graffiti.
You can spend a long time here checking out all the amazing graffiti at this art cluster. There are many fun and funky murals along the walls so make sure to stop by and snap these photos!
Address: The Bay Pattaya Shopping Mall, between Pattaya Soi 5 and Pattaya Soi 6.
Operating hours: 24 hours
Platong Seafood, Beach Road Pattaya
Platong Seafood is known for its fresh selection of seafood. With 3 branches in Pattaya, you can enjoy seafood right along Beach Road. Newly renovated and located just a 5 minute walk from Hard Rock Café Pattaya, this restaurant serves Thai and Seafood cuisine. Even TripAdvisor says Platong Seafood is good for kids.
Address: Central Pattaya, Pattaya Beach Rd, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi, Thailand 20150
Telephone: +66 38 362 142
Operating hours: Daily 8am-Midnight
Alcazar Cabaret
Alcazar Cabaret, was established in 1981. Originally, with about 100 performers and staff, the former Alcazar’s theatre had a capacity of only 350 seats but a new modern theatre holds up to 1000 people. It’s tucked in one street back from the Pattaya beach road.
In their words… “Nowadays, Alcazar is globally famous with the reputation of the best ‘lady boy’ cabaret show in Thailand. Continuously, we have improved our show employing modern technology of stage arts for serving our visitors. Each year, our creative show production team works extremely hard together with millions of Thai baht are spent for creating and presenting impressive show to our visitors’ eyes.
The show is family friendly but, Mum and Dad, be prepared for a few questions 🙂
The 70 minute show is daily at 17:00, 18:30, 20:00, and 21:30.
Teddy Bear Museum Pattaya
The Teddy Bear Museum Pattaya is a fun, family-friendly experience with an area of over 2,500 square meters of space divided into 12 zones. This impossible-to-miss teddy bear themed building at the northern end of Beach Road is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia. Relive your childhood and have fun taking pictures with more than 2,000 teddy bears of all shapes and sizes.
Be treated to a special Teddy Bear show at the Fairytale zone every Saturday and Sunday. The Fairytale zone is also the zone for kids, with a small collection of slides and a tree house that they can play, bringing the level of interactivity to a high.
Remember to charge your cameras and empty your memory cards because you’re going to go home with an album full of photos!
Address: 436/49 Moo 9 Soi 1, Beach Road, Nong Prue, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150
Telephone: +66 38 411 285
Operating hours: Daily 9am-10pm.
Now you can ‘Grab’ a hotel as well
If you’ve used Grab you’ll realise what a big announcement this is. It immerses yet another service within their intuitive App. Grab, already a leading App in Southeast Asia, has announced the launch of its ‘Hotels’ booking service.
The company says customers will now be able to book hotels and other accommodation from Agoda and soon, Booking.com directly from their Grab app, and additionally enjoy special hotel offers when they book through Grab.
The company said its customers can access and easily compare prices across millions of places to stay, ranging from a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels to apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs.
“Travellers are an increasingly important audience for Grab. With more Southeast Asians travelling than ever before, the launch of ‘ Grab Hotels’ highlights our commitment to provide the most relevant services to our customers as Southeast Asia’s leading everyday super app.
“Our ‘Hotels’ service adds to the multiple benefits we already offer travellers, including the most comprehensive miles and travel loyalty program for any O2O platform, discounts at lounges and F&B outlets at major airports in Southeast Asia, and exclusive Grab transport pick-up points at airports in Indonesia and the Philippines,” said Jerald Singh, Group Head of Product and Design, Grab.
More features and benefits will be added to the ‘Hotels’ service throughout the year. Grab customers will get free travel personal accident and flight delay insurance with each hotel booking, as well as special ride offers. In addition, customers will be able to pay with GrabPay, Grab’s cashless payment mode, and earn GrabReward points with each booking, which can be redeemed for more deals and discounts around other travel services, F&B, retail, entertainment and more.
“Grab’s ‘Hotels’ service is ideal for young professionals who travel frequently for holidays, or families looking for the best deals.
“Our partnerships with Agoda and Booking.com allow our customers to easily find the right accommodation – anywhere in the world – for their holiday, and within their preferred budget too! With the special Grab discounts and free insurance, we’re confident travellers can find the most value-for-money deals when booking hotels with Grab.”
Digital dithering: TV operators exit stage right
Almost a quarter of the industry want to return licences under junta’s offer
Six commercial digital TV broadcasters are handing the seven licences they hold back to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission. The move will leave about 1,000 people without a job.
Returning the licences are Bright TV for its Bright TV Channel 20, Voice TV for Voice TV Channel 21, MCOT for MCOT Family Channel 14, and BEC World’s Channel 3 for its Family Channel 13 and 3SD Channel 28. Also exiting the crowded market are Spring News Television, which is returning its licence for Spring News Channel 19, and Nation Multimedia Group’s Spring 26, which will hand back its licence for Spring 26 Channel, formerly known as NOW26 channel.
The regulator’s secretary-general Takorn Tantasith estimates that each of the operators giving up their licences is in line for compensation amounting to half of what they had paid in the first four instalments.
The licence for Spring News Channel 19 was won with a bid of 1.3 billion baht, while those for Spring 26 Channel (NOW26) cost 2.2 billion baht; Voice TV Channel 21 1.3 billion baht; MCOT Family Channel 14 660 million baht; Bright TV Channel 20 1.29 billion baht; Channel 3’s Family Channel 13 666 million baht; and 3SD Channel 28 2.28 billion baht.
National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission’s secretary-general Takorn Tantasith Nation/Anan Chantarasoot
Thailand has 22 commercial digital TV channels in a saturated market. After informing the regulator of their decisions to return the licences, the operators must continue to air programs until their requests are approved by the NBTC board. The board will also specify the dates when they can stop their operations.
Those operators returning the licences will have to submit to the NBTC within 60 days the documents that can support their requests for compensation. If they fail to do so, the NBTC will extend the period for them by a further 30 days. Voice TV chief executive officer Mekin Petchplai said in a statement on Friday that the company would continue in the broadcasting business but on other platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.
After the return of the Spring 26 channel, Nation Multimedia Group will have only one digital television channel, Nation TV Channel 22, which offers news programming.
Four professional media organisations on Friday issued a statement that the TV operators should pay fair compensation to the workers made redundant.
SOURCE: The Nation
Ultimate parties at The Bay and Beach Club, Patong
Newly built and super stylish, The Bay and Beach Club is the hottest addition to the island’s most favorite resort neighborhood of Patong. Elegant and luxurious with a modern design and spacious rooms, the resort sets the benchmark for beachfront accommodation in Phuket.
With a convenient location right on the sands of Patong Beach, a holiday spent at The Bay and Beach Club is sure to be memorable. There is no doubt that the location is convenient, but the resort itself really stands out. The rooms at The Bay and Beach Club are equipped with contemporary art, fully functional kitchenette, open plan living spaces and some rooms even offer a soothing Jacuzzi on the balcony. There is a delicious on-site Italian restaurant with an exceptional sea view, and a wealth of amenities and conveniences to enhance your holiday.
The Bay and Beach Club is also home to Phuket’s hottest beach club, KUDO Beach Club. KUDO Beach Club endeavors to create a lifestyle experience for those looking for the ultimate daytime destination to relax as well as a vivacious spot to let loose in the evenings.
KUDO is suited to all types of travellers and has a little something for each individual taste. Whether you enjoy cocktails by the pool, catching a few rays while enjoying a private cabana or indulging in a delicious, authentic Italian meal in the sea view restaurant, KUDO Beach Club covers all the bases to make any holiday truly exceptional.
A stay at The Bay and Beach Club paired with a few enjoyable days hanging out at KUDO Beach Club is truly what a holiday in paradise is all about. The ultimate parties are on offer at KUDO, and it would be a shame to not take advantage of them during your stay at The Bay and Beach Club.
Every Friday afternoon, KUDO teams up with Kaanda Beach Life, a tropical lifestyle beach and swimwear brand, for the most popular Pool Party in all of Patong Beach. The part starts at 2:00pm and finishes up at 9:00pm in the evening. It’s a fun atmosphere, featuring bikini models, drink specials and live music and entertainment, plus a wonderful way to relax and unwind.
On Sundays, KUDO Beach Club hosts the Caribbean Carnival, which is a colorful beach and pool party right in the heart of Patong. The festive atmosphere is contagious, and there is a lot of fun to be had. Caribbean Carnival starts at 2:00pm, and reminiscent of the Pool Party, winds down at 9:00pm in the evening.
Both parties at KUDO Beach Club are regarded as the ultimate parties in the Patong Beach neighborhood. The location is prime, the music is pumping and the atmosphere is electric. Come experience the best that Patong has to offer at KUDO, and when the parties finish up, make a move to Patong’s famous nightlife district of Bangla Road.
For those staying at The Bay and Beach Club, KUDO Beach Club is easily accessible from your accommodation. To learn more about the luxurious rooms at The Bay and Beach Club, or the activities happening at KUDO Beach Club, get in touch with us.
Visit www.thebayandbeachclub.com for all the latest information.
