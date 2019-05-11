Family-friendly things to do along Pattaya Beach Road (2013) | The Thaiger

Drive out of Suvarnabhumi Airport and turn right, instead of left and going to Bangkok. And in an easy two hour drive you’ll arrive in the seaside resort of Pattaya, one of the worlds most famous, or infamous, playgrounds.

Gone are the days where Pattaya is the one-dimensional resort town. In the recent years, it has increasingly evolved into a family-friendly total resort, with attractions and restaurants for the young and old. But it hasn’t entirely lost its allure for those seeking a little red light titilation – just head down to Walking Street any night of the week.

Pattaya Beach Road has now become a much improved international boardwalk. With just a line of palm trees away from the shore, you can walk down the paved promenade and find many things to do in the day, before it transforms into its bustling nightlife as the sun sets.

Here are five things to do along Pattaya’s Beach Road with your family and friends. Not a bar girl in sight!

Art in Paradise, Pattaya

This interactive art museum is where you can interact, touch and take pictures with three-dimensional optical illusion artworks that are displayed on the walls and floors. With several exhibits with different themes such as Underwater World, Wildlife and Dinosaur, it’s great fun with friends and family.

There are different themes such as Underwater World, Wildlife and Dinosaur to explore.

Before you visit, we’ve got some tips for you to make the best of your time there.

Tip #1: Visit on a weekday if you can because the crowds swell up on the weekends unless you’re prepared to wait a long time to take photos.

Tip #2: You have to take off your shoes in the museum (a plastic bag is provided) to protect the paintings from scratch marks. Bring a shoulder bag to carry your shoes so you have both hands free to go crazy with photo taking.

Tip #3: They’re optical illusions. Make sure you position yourself and your camera in the right direction to capture the right perspectives.

Address: 78/34 Moo 9, Pattaya Second Rd, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150

Telephone: +66 38 424 500

Operating hours: Daily 9am-10.30pm

Admission fees:

Adult (Foreigner) 400 baht; (Thai) 200 baht

Child* (Foreigner) 200 baht; (Thai) 100 baht *Height less than 130 cm

Graffiti & Street Art at Pattaya Beach Road

You can easily reach this graffiti & street art that is a 5 minute walk from Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya. The wall art painted in 2017 features the work of various street artists, including Alex Face, Dotmasters, GohM and others.

These Instagram-worthy photo spots will have you spend a long time checking out the amazing graffiti.

You can spend a long time here checking out all the amazing graffiti at this art cluster. There are many fun and funky murals along the walls so make sure to stop by and snap these photos!

Address: The Bay Pattaya Shopping Mall, between Pattaya Soi 5 and Pattaya Soi 6.

Operating hours: 24 hours

Platong Seafood, Beach Road Pattaya

Platong Seafood is known for its fresh selection of seafood. With 3 branches in Pattaya, you can enjoy seafood right along Beach Road. Newly renovated and located just a 5 minute walk from Hard Rock Café Pattaya, this restaurant serves Thai and Seafood cuisine. Even TripAdvisor says Platong Seafood is good for kids.

Address: Central Pattaya, Pattaya Beach Rd, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi, Thailand 20150

Telephone: +66 38 362 142

Operating hours: Daily 8am-Midnight

Alcazar Cabaret

Alcazar Cabaret, was established in 1981. Originally, with about 100 performers and staff, the former Alcazar’s theatre had a capacity of only 350 seats but a new modern theatre holds up to 1000 people. It’s tucked in one street back from the Pattaya beach road. In their words… “Nowadays, Alcazar is globally famous with the reputation of the best ‘lady boy’ cabaret show in Thailand. Continuously, we have improved our show employing modern technology of stage arts for serving our visitors. Each year, our creative show production team works extremely hard together with millions of Thai baht are spent for creating and presenting impressive show to our visitors’ eyes. The show is family friendly but, Mum and Dad, be prepared for a few questions 🙂 The 70 minute show is daily at 17:00, 18:30, 20:00, and 21:30.

Teddy Bear Museum Pattaya

The Teddy Bear Museum Pattaya is a fun, family-friendly experience with an area of over 2,500 square meters of space divided into 12 zones. This impossible-to-miss teddy bear themed building at the northern end of Beach Road is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia. Relive your childhood and have fun taking pictures with more than 2,000 teddy bears of all shapes and sizes.

Be treated to a special Teddy Bear show at the Fairytale zone every Saturday and Sunday. The Fairytale zone is also the zone for kids, with a small collection of slides and a tree house that they can play, bringing the level of interactivity to a high.

Remember to charge your cameras and empty your memory cards because you’re going to go home with an album full of photos!

Address: 436/49 Moo 9 Soi 1, Beach Road, Nong Prue, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150

Telephone: +66 38 411 285

Operating hours: Daily 9am-10pm.





