Connect with us

Koh Samui

French man nabbed on suspicion of operating a taxi

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

French man nabbed on suspicion of operating a taxi | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Manager Online

Koh Samui police interviewed a foreign man who had been accepting money after taking tourists to the port on Koh Samui.  The man denied he had been running a taxi service saying he was just helping friends.

Thai operators, particularly taxi services on Samui, are claiming that foreigners were increasingly taking jobs reserved for Thais. Locals say Europeans, Chinese and Koreans, in particular, have been running taxi services and acting as guides.

Samui police arrested a man who was caught on video allegedly operating a taxi service. The French man admitted that it was him in the clip and driving the Mazda pick-up. But he claims he was just taking friends to the ferry at Nathon.

The man explained that his place is in Bang Kao in the Na Meuang area and there is no taxi service from there so he was obliged to help his friends out. He told police his friends gave him 200 baht money for petrol “which was most kind of them”.

Manager Online reports that the officers “listened patiently” to the French expat’s explanation before checking his record and warning him as to his future behaviour especially when it comes to taking jobs reserved for Thais.

Police asked Samui locals to report any foreigners caught doing the work of Thais.

SOURCE: Manager



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Koh Samui. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Koh Samui

German hotelier claims he paid 800,000 baht bribe to operate his unlicensed villa on Samui

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 26, 2019

By

German hotelier claims he paid 800,000 baht bribe to operate his unlicensed villa on Samui | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Channel 7

A German man has told investigators yesterday that he paid ‘some Thais’ 800,850 baht after they threatened to shut down his luxury villa during construction. 47 year old Ulrich Schmidt claims he was visited during the construction phase of his Best World Vision Villas project and he paid the ‘tea money’ in the belief it would allow him to operate his business unhindered.

Channel 7 reports that since then he has been renting out rooms and operating the villa as a hotel. But the Samui Hoteliers’ Association says the villa has been operating illegally as a hotel without a license and taking business away from legitimate Thai operators. Authorities from Region 4 went to the property on Chaweng Noi Hill in Bophut, and other allegedly illegal villas in the same area, this week.

Read The Thaiger story HERE.

The German owner was unable to produce a license, building permit or guest registration books and has since been charged with not having a license to operate a hotel, illegal work practices and not reporting foreign guests within 24 hours.

Mr. Schmidt has been invited to make a formal complaint with evidence of transfer of the alleged 800,850 payment and top whom it was paid.

SOURCE: CH7

German hotelier claims he paid 800,000 baht bribe to operate his unlicensed villa on Samui | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Koh Samui

Boat carrying a Bangkok school group sinks at Chumpon pier

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 26, 2019

By

Boat carrying a Bangkok school group sinks at Chumpon pier | The Thaiger

A boat carrying up to 40 schoolchildren has sunk after hitting underwater rocks next to a pier in Chumpon province last Monday.

The vessel “Mattha” was carrying around 50 people, including the group from a school in Bangkok on a snorkelling day trip  around the nearby islands. But when the boat returned later in the day, the tide was out and it hit rocks.

The rocks punctured a hole in the boat causing it to start sinking. Around 50 people including pupils, teachers and the boat’s crew fled as the boat started sinking and lurching to startboard .

The vessel was operated by Siam Catamaran Tours.

A police source said the children were ”very fortunate” to get off the boat without injury.

”They were lucky that they were at the pier and they got off quickly. Boats should all have systems to detect the depth of the water so questions need to be asked about why the boat sank in what is a busy pier used every day.”

SOURCE: Viral Press

Boat carrying a Bangkok school group sinks at Chumpon pier | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Koh Samui

Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 24, 2019

By

Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested | The Thaiger

FILE PHOTO

Army, police and municipal officials have raided 18 hotels on Koh Samui claiming that they are illegally owned by foreigners. The hotels in questions are on a mountainside on the Gulf island, the second largest island in Thailand.

Officials carried out the search and raids on Chaweng Noi Mountain in Moo 6 village in Tambon Bophut  and found that 18 luxury mansions had been modified as hotels to cater to foreign tourists.

None of the 18 hotels were licensed and all are co-owned by businessmen from several countries, according to officials, including the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Belgium, Israel and Austria. Officials said the foreigners used Thais as nominees by stating their names as co-owners.

The inspection was carried out following complaints from licensed hotels that they had seen a large decrease in patrons after the new hotels began operating. Hoteliers said the new hotels had an unfair advantage because they were not paying the same taxes, or operating under the sale rules, as the licensed hotels.

Officials found the 18 hotels had proper land deeds but had not been registered as hotels.

Bophut police station took legal action against foreign executives of the four companies that were operating four of the 18 hotels. They have been charged with operating without a hotel license and working in a business – food and beverage – that is reserved for Thais.

Police said they will summon executives of the remaining 14 hotels to face charges. The executives are all living abroad.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ | The Thaiger
ข่าว22 hours ago

เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 day ago

พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร | The Thaiger
ข่าว4 days ago

ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา | The Thaiger
ข่าว5 days ago

ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว5 days ago

ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์] | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว1 week ago

Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 week ago

ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 week ago

ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ2 weeks ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 weeks ago

คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว2 weeks ago

ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดารา2 weeks ago

แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 weeks ago

หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก | The Thaiger
ภาคเหนือ2 weeks ago

สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก
คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ

Trending