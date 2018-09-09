Pattaya
Drug and pool parties busted after residents complain about short-term villa rentals
The Bang Lamung district chief has sent in police to check on complaints that pool villas in a Huay Yai estate were being rented on a daily basis for noisy parties. Ads for the properties owned by De Ville Group were on Facebook contravening hotel regulations.
We Love Pattaya reports that a sting was conducted at one of four properties. The 3,900 baht fee was paid for a one-day rental and once 36 year old Wirawan Janlert opened the house door they were busted. The money used had been photocopied to ensure everything was done properly, and returned to the police coffers.
As a bonus in another property there were ten more young people having a noisy party as well. Five of them tested positive for drugs – four women and one man – and were taken in for questioning.
In that case, 28 year old Panupol Thumporn was charged with operating a hotel without permission and incorrect use of a premises. We Love Pattaya reported that the company had been ordered to stop renting the villas in August but this had been ignored.
Rentals for day or week periods is not allowed unless the premises have a proper hotel license.
Pattaya
The death of a Canadian found floating off Chonburi remains a mystery
Daily News reports that the victim was wearing trousers and shoes when he was found. Laem Chabang police responded to the call with the Sawang Pratheep Sri Racha emergency response team.
The man's body was floating 4 kilometres offshore and assessed as having been dead for at least four days.
He has been identified as Jason Williams. Daily News hasn't reported how the ID was made. Mr Williams was wearing black trousers and black and red canvas shoes.
Police report that there were no injuries on the body. There were two tattoos on the body - a skull on the left wrist and a squid on the right shoulder.
Police say it was not yet possible to say how the victim died though they speculated ...
Pattaya
Bangkok cabbie gets surrounded by a gaggle of Pattaya taxi drivers
Pattaya News reports that he was then approached by another Pattaya taxi driver who enquired what he was doing on 'their' turf. The woman was told not to get into his cab.
Thipcharoen was soon surrounded by a gaggle of Pattaya drivers (other collective nouns for Pattaya taxi drivers can be suggested).
Seeing the situation was about to get out of hand, Thipcharoen threatened them by saying he had a gun in his car. The Pattaya taxi scrum called in the police who set up roadblocks to snare the taxi driver and his 'gun'.
No gun was found and after a brief conversation and a quick report, the Bangkok driver was allowed to return to the capital without charge.
We're still unsure...
Pattaya
French citizen jumps from 17th floor condo in Pattaya
An 80 year old French citizen has died after jumping from his 17th floor condo in Pattaya. His body was discovered early yesterday (Monday).
The dead man has been identified as Michel Hostailler from France. Hostaillier was living with his Thai partner 38 year old Siwaporn Pala.
Police searched the man's room and say they found no signs to indicate violence or things things being shuffled around. A letter, in French, was reportedly found in the room.
According to the Bangkok Post, Siwaporn told police said he visited a temple around 6.30am and spoke to the man before leaving. When he returned he was told his friend was dead, he said.
A building security guard told police Mr.Hostailler returned from morning exercise an returned to his room via the condo's elevat...
