Drug and pool parties busted after residents complain about short-term villa rentals

The Bang Lamung district chief has sent in police to check on complaints that pool villas in a Huay Yai estate were being rented on a daily basis for noisy parties. Ads for the properties owned by De Ville Group were on Facebook contravening hotel regulations.

We Love Pattaya reports that a sting was conducted at one of four properties. The 3,900 baht fee was paid for a one-day rental and once 36 year old Wirawan Janlert opened the house door they were busted. The money used had been photocopied to ensure everything was done properly, and returned to the police coffers.

As a bonus in another property there were ten more young people having a noisy party as well. Five of them tested positive for drugs – four women and one man – and were taken in for questioning.

In that case, 28 year old Panupol Thumporn was charged with operating a hotel without permission and incorrect use of a premises. We Love Pattaya reported that the company had been ordered to stop renting the villas in August but this had been ignored.

Rentals for day or week periods is not allowed unless the premises have a proper hotel license.



SOURCE: We Love Pattaya