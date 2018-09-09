Chiang Mai
Restaurant harassed by men claiming to be military officers
PHOTO: Chiang Mai City Life
A Chiang Mai restaurant has filed a complaint after claims they were harassed by men who said they were military officers.
A report was made to the Chiang Mai Internal Security Operations Command. They sent 20 officers to investigate Huen Huay Keaw Restaurant on September 4 after the restaurant complained about ‘official misconduct by military officers’.
Chiang Mai City Life reports that the restaurant says that they have been threatened by men claiming to be military officers who demanded the restaurant to be closed down. On each visit, now totaling five, the alleged military officers reportedly drove away the restaurant’s customers.
Pimwilai Subngoentong, the restaurant manager, claimed that the restaurant is located on a legitimate title deed. However, the pseudo-authorities say that after a background check they found that the piece of land had been having issues regarding forest encroachment.
Chiang Mai
Faculty conducts research on the Doi Suthep land
The Faculty of Law at Chiang Mai University (CMU) has joined the anti ‘Scar of Doi Suthep’ campaigners in the survey of the controversial plot of land.
The survey group set out on August 6, led by Teerasak Rupsuwan, the coordinator of the anti-judicial residences on Doi Suthep campaign, accompanied with Dr. Pedithep Youyueyong, Faculty of Law, CMU and fourth year students. During the visit it was discovered that the construction of the residences is almost complete with current works being done on fencing the area raising concerns that more trees will be cut down.
Chiang Mai
Despite the heavy rain and floods in some regions, rainfall is up to 50% less than usual
Tell that to the people of northern Thailand who have had rain pummeling localised areas for two months and now being warned of an impending early dry season.
As some northern provinces continue to be battered with torrential rain, which is expected to taper off by the end of this month, the northern meteorological centre has issued a warning to northern farmers to conserve water, saying that cold season will come soon to be followed by dry season starting early next year.
Methi Mahayotnan, director of the northern meteorological centre, said today that combined volume of rainfall in the northern region was estimated to be less than 600 mm which is about 50 percent less than normal.
He said the rainy season for the North ...
Chiang Mai
Mong Thongdee approaches the citizenship finish line
The stateless paper-folding airplane competition champion, Mong Thongdee, has applied for Thai nationality. The process is expected to take three weeks. It's only taken a decade since he first promised citizenship as a result of him representing the country in international paper-plane contests in Japan.
The 21 year old stateless man, Mong Thongdee, who rose to fame as the local and international paper-folded airplane competition champion, this week applied for Thai nationality at the government complex in Chiang Mai Province.
The Deputy District Chief of Muang Chiang Mai District accepted the petition and personally processed Mr. Mong’s document.
According to the government’s procedures in requests for nationality, the responsible unit will perform a criminal record check on the applicant, interview two witnesses, and review other relevant documents, before going throu...
Restaurant harassed by men claiming to be military officers
Faculty conducts research on the Doi Suthep land
