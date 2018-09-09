Restaurant harassed by men claiming to be military officers

PHOTO: Chiang Mai City Life

A Chiang Mai restaurant has filed a complaint after claims they were harassed by men who said they were military officers.

A report was made to the Chiang Mai Internal Security Operations Command. They sent 20 officers to investigate Huen Huay Keaw Restaurant on September 4 after the restaurant complained about ‘official misconduct by military officers’.

Chiang Mai City Life reports that the restaurant says that they have been threatened by men claiming to be military officers who demanded the restaurant to be closed down. On each visit, now totaling five, the alleged military officers reportedly drove away the restaurant’s customers.

Pimwilai Subngoentong, the restaurant manager, claimed that the restaurant is located on a legitimate title deed. However, the pseudo-authorities say that after a background check they found that the piece of land had been having issues regarding forest encroachment.

Read the rest of the story HERE.