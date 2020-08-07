Pattaya
Chon Buri Grab driver falls 4 floors down elevator shaft
A 40 year old Grab driver in Chon Buri’s Samet subdistrict fell 4 floors down an elevator shaft in an apartment building Wednesday night, after the lift doors reportedly opened but the elevator had not arrived. The man, whose name was not provided, was returning from delivering an order at an apartment building located near the new Muang Electricity Market.
He reportedly pressed the button to go to the first floor and the doors opened but the lift was not present. He did not notice and stepped into the open shaft, falling 4 floors and landing on top of the elevator. He survived but suffered a serious ankle injury along with other minor injuries.
Rescue workers from the Tham Ratsamaneerat rescue team helped the man out of the shaft and to a local hospital for medical assistance. He reportedly had to be hoisted back up through the elevator shaft via a rope to the fourth floor as the lift wasn’t working.
Samet police are reviewing the incident as well as security video to determine why the lift did not operate properly and what caused the driver to not notice the lift was not present when the doors opened.
SOURCE: 77kaodedKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Technology
10 new 5G towers going up in Nong Prue, Pattaya
The Nong Prue tambon, to the east of Pattaya City, will be the home of 10 new 5G WiFi “Smart Poles” . The installation starts this month. The announcements were made by the Nong Prue Mayor Mine Chiyanit and the team from United Technology Enterprise who are installing the new towers and technology. The Smart Pole set ups will be installed near Soi Phon Prapa Nimit, Suthawart Temple Intersection, the Chalerm Phrakiet Intersection, Soi Nern Plubwarn, Soi Marb Yailearb 18/5, the town centre, Boon Sampan Market, Rattanakorn Market, Khao Talo Plaza and adjacent to The Chill . The Mayor told The […]
Crime
Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya
Police in Pattaya report that a foreign man was attacked by an unidentified woman in front of a restaurant on the city’s Beach Road. The incident occurred at 6:15pm yesterday at a McDonald’s located on Beach Road between Soi 5 and Soi 6. The man, whose name and nationality are being withheld by police, was attacked by a Thai woman in front of the restaurant. She fled the scene before police could arrive, leaving the victim bleeding on the ground. The exact circumstances regarding the attack aren’t clear and the injured foreigner was taken for medical assistance nearby. Police will […]
Pattaya
Chon Buri battles dengue fever outbreak
Chon Buri province’s Si Racha subdistrict is starting a campaign to stem the spread of dengue fever, including widespread fogging to reduce population of disease-bearing mosquitoes. Dengue fever is a seasonal threat in Thailand and has been especially dangerous this year, with 25,708 cases nationwide, 15 of them fatal, in the first 7 months of the year. In Si Racha there have been 509 cases with 1 death. Authorities in Khao Kansong Municipality in Si Racha yesterday used fogging machines to assist in getting rid of mosquito breeding areas. They are also educating locals about dengue fever and how to […]
Deputy PM: 2 ways to amend Constitution
Discovery of unexploded bombs in eastern Thailand linked to Cambodian civil war
Chon Buri Grab driver falls 4 floors down elevator shaft
4 motorbikes catch fire outside Government House in Bangkok
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
Samui ferry company facing legal action over environmental impact of capsize
Thai government says it’s ready to help Lebanon following Beirut blast
2 Thai men injured in Beirut explosion
Alleged “Arab mafia” members arrested in Bangkok
Concerns over virus spread in boarding houses as Hong Kong records 95 new cases
Bangkok police nab illegal Nigerian 2 year overstayer with cocaine
US fares worse than Mexico and Russia in world misery ranking
Thailand’s GDP forecast to fall up to 9% this year
Human trafficking and drugs suspects nabbed using airport biometrics
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak
Pattaya police say insults led to fatal shooting
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Jet ski explodes in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
Swiss clothing firm denies layoffs
Cambodia suffers acute Chikungunya outbreak
“Thailand’s economy will take 2-3 years to recover” – Krungthai
Covid-19 update: 6 new imported cases, deaths still at 58 (July 31)
Philippines’ capital to re-enter lockdown as Covid cases surge in Manila
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Property4 days ago
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
- Bangkok4 days ago
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
- Business3 days ago
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
- Cambodia4 days ago
Cambodia suffers acute Chikungunya outbreak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
AirAsia X forced to ground its international fleet until borders re-open