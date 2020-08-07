Sections: Bangkok

4 motorbikes catch fire outside Government House in Bangkok

4 motorbikes have mysteriously caught fire in a car park outside Government House in Bangkok. A report in Nation Thailand says the incident took place outside the Secretariat of the Prime Minister’s Building, with the fire quickly put out and no injuries reported.

Police from Bangkok’s Dusit Station arrived swiftly, accompanied by fire trucks from Samsen Fire Station. However, the flames had already been extinguished by Special Branch police who were already at the scene. Officers say they used fire extinguishers on the flames, taking about 10 minutes to put them out completely. One witness says he saw sparks coming from one of the bikes prior to the fire starting. He adds that the bike had been parked there for some time.

It’s understood that the bikes damaged in the blaze were a Honda CBR 300, a Yamaha Filano, a Yamaha Fino and a Honda Wave. Police have launched an investigation to establish if the fire was an accident or started deliberately.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Share
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Leave a Comment
Published by
Maya Taylor
August 7, 2020 12:11 pm

Recent News

Deputy PM: 2 ways to amend Constitution

As the government has agreed in principle to amend Thailand's Constitution, Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam…

August 7, 2020

Discovery of unexploded bombs in eastern Thailand linked to Cambodian civil war

5 unexploded bombs have been discovered in the eastern Thai province of Sa Kaeo, with…

August 7, 2020

Chon Buri Grab driver falls 4 floors down elevator shaft

A 40 year old Grab driver in Chon Buri's Samet subdistrict fell 4 floors down…

August 7, 2020

ขอบวกเพิ่ม ! หงส์แดง จะสู้ไหม นอริช เรียกค่าตัว ลูอิส 20 ลป.

นกขมิ้นเหลืองอ่อน นอริช ซิตี้ ตกเป็นข่าวไม่ขอรับฟังข้อเสนอจาก ลิเวอร์พูล ที่ขอซื้อ จามาล ลูอิส แบ็กซ้ายตัวเก่งของทีมในราคา 10 ล้านปอนด์ เพราะตั้งค่าตัวเอาไว้สูงกว่านั้นสองเท่า ตามรายงานจากสื่อดังอย่าง เดอะ เทเลกราฟ…

August 7, 2020

Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners

It's official. The Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 is closed to foreigners. Popular blogger Richard Barrow…

August 7, 2020

Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices

Gaffe-prone US President Donald Trump, recently mocked for his mispronunciation of the name of Yosemite…

August 7, 2020