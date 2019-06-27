Beach vendor nabbed after stealing from Pattaya tourist | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Pattya Message

A Pattaya beach vendor has been caught by a local and foreign beach-goers after stealing from a tourist on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya.

Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident yesterday on Jomtien Beach. The suspect had already been bailed up by Thai and foreign tourists at the beach.

A 66 year old German female tourist told police that while she was at the beach, the suspect snatched her bag and ran away. She shouted for help. A 49 year old Thai man Siripop Kanlapan says he heard the shout before chasing after the thief and catching him.

The man was taken to the local police station to face legal action.