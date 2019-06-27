Thai car manufacturers upbeat about sales | The Thaiger

Business
Thai car manufacturers upbeat about sales
PHOTO: Chevrolet’s proposed SUV ‘Blazer’ to replace the Captiva
Car sales for the first five months of this year stood at 437,722 equating to a year-on-year rise of just over 9%. Sales for May alone were 88,097 units, up 3.7%. But May’s growth slowed from the double-digit rise that the sector experienced between January and April, 2019.
• By brand sales in May, Toyota was up 10.2% to 29,337 units. Isuzu was up 9.2% to 15,651 units and Honda was up 7.7% to 11,224 units. Mitsubishi sales were up 6.2% to 7,308 units, and Nissan sales were down 1.0% to 5,385 units.
• By body type, passenger cars were up 1.3% year on year to 33,580 units. Commercial vehicle sales were up 5.2% to 54,517 units. Pickup sales included in the commercial vehicle sales were up 8.9% to 44,102 units.
The VP of Tri Petch Isuzu Sales, Takeshi Kazahara, is quoted in the Bangkok Post saying the slow growth last month is in line with Thailand’s general economic outlook, which is suffering from the US-China trade war.
“This external factor could pressure the economy with unstable sentiment. A windfall factor is new investment flow from Chinese investors, who are shifting to invest in Thailand as they flee from the trade war. The rise of private investment could contribute to Thailand’s GDP and offset the trade war’s effect,” he told the Bangkok Post.
Spokespersons from Mitsubishi and Suzuki also were bullish about the state of the Thai car sales, Mitsubishi saying they remain confident after a strong first quarter this year, and Suzuki calling for the Bank of Thailand to control financial measures for people borrowing to purchase cars.
More worrisome is the drop in exports which are directly linked to the strength of the Thai baht.
SOURCE: FTI (Federation of Thai Industries), Toyota Motor Thailand (TMT)
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
Thailand Post’s no-go list
Twenty years ago postal services were thought to he going out of fashion as email and social media began to replace people sending letters in the post. But that’s all changed now as online retail services are making the world’s postal services busier than ever. Including Thailand Post.
If you’re wishing to avoid problems with Thailand Post and would like to know what you should’t be putting in the mail, this story is for you. At the top of Thailand Post’s warnings, senders are advised not to lend their ID cards (or passports) to strangers to mail their packages.
Thailand Post have issued the guidelines after police found that drug traffickers are increasingly resorting to postal services to send narcotics to their customers, after several major drug shipments, being transported in vehicles, were intercepted by police.
The managing director of state-run Thailand Post, Samorn Therdthampiboon, says the company’s post offices have intensified the screening of parcels to prevent unscrupulous senders from mailing prohibited items.
Senders are required to show their ID cards (or passports), and CCTV systems have been installed in all post offices. There are also X-ray scanners to look for explosives and flammable materials as part of the increased security measures.
There are seven types of items prohibited from being sent by mail…
- Live animals
- Narcotics (illegal drugs)
- Pornographic material
- Explosives or flammable substances
- Unsheathed knives or other sharp objects
- Banknotes
- Fake products which infringe intellectual property rights
(We would add Durian but that’s still legal!)
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Business
Unregistered hotels and lodgings told to get their paperwork in order, or close down
At least 5,000 of the country’s estimated 23,000 unregistered small hotels are expected to get their paperwork in order. The rush to action follows the announcement by the current government to register and comply with the Hotel Act, or be closed down.
Most of Thailand’s busy tourist spots are rampant with small and illegal lodgings for tourists. Whilst the growth of registered hotels has rushed to keep pace with the rising tourist numbers, so too has been the rise of unlicensed properties in Thailand’s hot tourist spots.
The order was made through the controversial Article 44 powers which doesn’t provide for debate or parliamentary endorsement. When announced last week the Thai PM said the order was aimed at bringing illegal hotels and accommodation service providers under better control and boost safety and reliability for guests.
The order will require smaller, unregistered accommodations to comply with the same regulations as properly registered hotels – building regulations, room sizes, the amount of fire extinguishers required, fire escapes, standards of accommodation, accounting standards, etc. The government says there will be a period given – up to 90 days – for properties to operate whilst they get their compliance and standards up to date.
Authorities are also reportedly planning amendments of the Hotel Act to bring room-sharing platforms like Airbnb under a legislative framework. Currently the act allows accommodation offerings with less than four rooms to operate without a hotel licence.
A law-firm has, in English, gone through the steps needed for unregistered accommodation to comply with the Hotel Act….
How to obtain a hotel license in due course
A hotel is defined under the Hotel Act 2004 as any business providing paid accommodation for less than a month, irrespectively of the number or capacity of the rooms. Even the smallest villa and a one-bedroom condominium unit can qualify as a hotel under the law. However, the Hotel Act legitimises ministerial regulations to regulate this otherwise.
To successfully apply for a hotel business application, in general, these seven steps are required:
Step 1: Is the business exempted under the 4-20 privilege? An application is only needed if (i) the business qualifies as a hotel and (ii) such hotel is not license-free. Under the Ministerial Regulation 2008, a hotel license is not required if the business
- has not more than four rooms on all floors in all buildings,
- has a total service capacity of no more than twenty guests,
- qualifies as a small business which provides an additional source of income for the owner, and
- reports its daily rental business to the government (hotel registrar).
If the business is in-line with these requirements, it is unclear whether it does not qualify as a hotel (“no hotel”) or whether it is a license-free hotel business (“type-zero hotel”). The latest court decisions seem to favor the latter interpretation.
- Type 0: hotels which are exempted from certain requirements including the need to obtain a hotel business license,
- Type 1: hotels providing accommodation only, the number of rooms does not exceed fifty, the size of each room is not less than eight square meters,
- Type 2: hotels providing accommodation and catering or restaurant services, the size of each room is not less than eight square meters,
- Type 3: hotels giving accommodation, catering or restaurant services, the size of each room is not less than 14 square meters, and which has either conference rooms or entertainment venues which under the Place of Service Act could be a place for dancing, bars, and nightclubs or spa,
- Type 4: hotels providing accommodation, catering or restaurant services, conference rooms, and entertainment venues, the size of each room is not less than 14 square meters.
For Type 3 and 4 hotels, no entertainment venues will be allowed unless these hotels have more than 80 rooms, are located in entertainment areas, or serve food, alcohol or entertainment only, and have opening hours after midnight.
You can read a full explanation about compliance with the Thai Hotel Act HERE.
Business
Thailand’s exports plunge 5.8% in May
Thai exports have declined 5.8% for the month of May 2019. The value of May’s exports is 648 billion baht.
The Commerce Ministry says in their report today that the contraction is mostly influenced by global factors including ongoing trade tensions between US and China and tighter global financial conditions, and specific factors of each country and region, political uncertainty in the EU and the unresolved Brexit in the UK.
“However, the effects on Thai exports are relatively less than those on other Asian countries” say the Commerce Ministry.
Thai exports still performed sturdily in main markets namely US and India and expanded in rising markets such as Canada, Russia and CIS (the post Soviet states).
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Thai car manufacturers upbeat about sales
Thai government announces hotel license amnesty
SURVEY – Do the Tourism Authority of Thailand invent their statistics?
Phuket’s tourist evolution – Diversity is the best option Part 2
Progress on Phang Nga’s new international airport
75 tonnes of marijuana and Kratom destroyed in Nakhon Phanom
Seven injured in Khon Kaen minivan and trailer crashed
TAT chief blames high baht for drop in tourists to Thailand
New Malaysian political sex video appears on Pornhub
Surachate scores appointment to Police committee, as a civilian
Phuket in the Top Ten list of Best Places to Visit
Three arrested with over 12,000 meth pills and crystal meth in Thalang, Phuket
Neighbours demand officials get rid of noisy and smelly birds in Hua Hin
17 year old dies while fishing in Krabi pond
Retribution: Pattaya police chief transferred, foreign bar owners deported
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
Trending
-
ASEAN4 days ago
The Korean Wave – a tsunami of cultural opportunity for ASEAN
-
Thailand2 days ago
Banned. Thai airports cracking down what you can take on board
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Suvarnabhumi’s ‘fast track’ scam exposed – AoT crackdown on Thailand’s biggest airport
-
Crime2 days ago
Police raid Soi 6 bar in Pattaya, undercover prostitution and underage sex
-
Phuket3 days ago
Swiss driver faces charges after motorcyclist dies in Rawai
-
Pattaya21 hours ago
Retribution: Pattaya police chief transferred, foreign bar owners deported
-
Crime2 days ago
49 year old Israeli, deported after dismembering wife in Bangkok, arrested in eastern Thailand
-
Thailand2 days ago
Top Ten tips to tipping in Thailand