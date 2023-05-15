Bangkok Police bust sex toy ring, seize over 1 million baht worth of items

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News.

Bangkok Police apprehended three individuals accused of selling sex toys and confiscated over 1 million baht worth of products on Friday. The suspects, only identified as Tanayong, 29 years old, Kanree, 27 years old, and Ilda, 32 years old, were detained at their residence in Foresta Village, located in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district. Their surnames have been withheld by the authorities pending legal proceedings.

Bangkok Police reports indicate that officers seized 1,066 various types of sex toys valued at over 1 million baht from the suspects’ residences, reported Pattaya News. The trio allegedly ran an online sex toy business and sold the items through multiple agents using undisclosed online platforms. In exchange for their sales, the agents would receive a 50% commission.

It is important to note that sex toys remain illegal in Thailand. The police stated that the majority of the sex toys were smuggled in from China. Kanree was reportedly in charge of placing orders for the products, while Ilda managed their Facebook page.

Bangkok Police reported all three individuals will be prosecuted under criminal law for “trading in illicit substances or goods, and aiding in concealing and distributing illicit substances.” In addition, they will face charges under the Customs Act and the Consumer Protection Act, according to Bangkok Police.

The Democrat Party three weeks ago pledged its commitment to the legalisation of sex toys in Thailand, arguing that such a move would bring about numerous benefits beyond the realm of sexual pleasure. This stance highlights the party’s determination to establish a thriving and regulated sex toy industry within the country.

Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, also an executive of the Democrat Party, clarified their position by explaining that the primary goal is to ensure the safety of consumers. To achieve this, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Thai Industrial Standards Institute would be responsible for the quality and safety standards of these products should they become legal.

Unfortunately, the Democrat Party did not do well in yesterday’s General Election so it looks unlikely the legalisation of sex toys will be pushed through anytime soon.