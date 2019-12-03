Thai victims’ group warns of mass protests against ‘military’ government | The Thaiger

Politics
Thai victims’ group warns of mass protests against ‘military’ government
PHOTO: Adul Khiewboriboon, chairman of the Committee of Relatives of the Black May 1992 Victims
A support group for families of victims of Thailand’s 1992 political unrest says the kingdom’s deteriorating political and economic environment could turn into violent street protests like those in Hong Kong. Adul Khiewboriboon, chairman of the Committee of Relatives of the Black May 1992 Victims, says there are already warning signs and conditions are “almost ripe” for mass protests.
His warning came as anti-government activists met to organise what they call Run Against Dictatorship or Wing Lai Loong (“Run to oust the Uncle”), scheduled for January 12 next year.
Adul also warned Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit to “exercise caution” in opposing dictatorship. Thanathorn, removed as an MP last month over allegations of owning shares in a media company when he applied to run in the election, has spent recent days on the campaign trail.
“In the face of hardships, people affected by economic problems could jump in and make the situation worse,” Adul told the Bangkok Post.
Thanathorn has told voters he will continue work to ensure bills sponsored by the FFP are passed by the cabinet, including a draft law to annul 27 orders issued by the previous military junta, and a bill to end military conscription.
Adul says the government should pay attention to calls to amend the 2017 coup-sponsored Constitution, seen by many as a tool for the NCPO maintain power after the general election.
“The government shouldn’t stall the House’s attempts to amend the charter and examine the use of Section 44 powers. They need to revise and improve the law to reflect the changing situation, and start doing things the right way.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thais still strongly support national army conscription – Super Poll
PHOTO: Aljazeera.com
Thais say they still support the current conscription laws to fill up the ranks of the Thai army.
82% of respondents to a Super Poll say that there is no better alternative to conscription when ensuring “national security” and that assistance is available to Thai people in cases of a natural disaster or civil unrest. (Numbers rounded off to nearest 1%)
But 18% insist that there are better alternatives, such as voluntary enlisting or paying the state to avoid conscription.
Super Poll conducted the survey on the topic of “Politicians and Revocation of Conscription” by asking 3,084 people, in various occupations, across the country, plus another 1,250 face to face, between November 15-30.
Last month Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon said that it is unlikely Thailand would ever drop conscription. Read that story HERE.
The poll shows 60% of respondents were impressed with the performance of troops during the 2011 Big Flood. 56% were impressed with the efforts to rescue the Wild Boar football team from the flooded Tham Luang cave.
50.8% were impressed with troops during the widespread flooding in the north-east this year. 41.7% were impressed with military’s role in rural development and 36.4% for their involvement in other miscellaneous matters.
No one mentioned support of the Thai army doing anything directly involved with the defence of the country.
61% of the respondents agree that conscription remains necessary for Thailand. 18% disagree.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Health Minister proposes Thai farmers to grow cannabis as preferred crop
PHOTO: Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul inspecting a government-sponsored cannabis plant – Chiang Rai Times
Who ever thought they’d be a day in Thailand when the country’s health minister was actively touting cannabis as a preferred crop for Thai farmers. But here we are…
Thailand’s Public Health Minister is proposing farmers be allowed to grow cannabis under government supervision.
Anutin Charnvirakul, also a deputy PM, says he’s signed a draft regulation allowing farmers to grow cannabis. It will be examined by the Council of State and passed to the cabinet for discussion and approval.
The proposed law would allow individual farmers to grow cannabis for medicinal use.
“The farming would have to be approved by an authorised state agency and permission would be reviewed by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration.”
A previous draft allowed growing cannabis only as a community enterprise, and prohibited individual farmers.
“When it takes effect, those who want to grow cannabis can register as farmers. They can work with a state hospital.”
He says his Bhumjaithai Party’s campaign to let people grow cannabis at home hasn’t been examined by Government House yet, and the party is seeking amendments to the Narcotics Act to allow farmers to grow up to six plants.
Bhumjaithai Party have one of the three biggest numbers of party MPs in the Palang Pracharat coalition government.
Twelve thousand cannabis plants have already been planted at Maejo University’s medical grade greenhouse, making it the first industrial scale medical cannabis nursery in the ASEAN region.
The seeds were donated by the Department of Medical Services, and were planted with the goal of producing a million 5ml bottles of medical cannabis oil. The greenhouse is under tight security since cannabis is technically still a narcotic under Thai law.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Member of committee to ban farm chemicals quits in protest over U-turn
PHOTO: Assoc. Prof. Jiraporn Limpananont Pongspaj Samranvejporn – Thai PBS World
The Thai Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit is being challenged over his claims of a “unanimous vote of support” to overturn the decision to ban the controversial agri-chemicals.
A member of the National Hazardous Substances Committee, that oversaw the original ban on the agri-chemicals paraquat, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate, has resigned in protest at the committee’s reversal of the decision.
Associate Professor Jiraporn Limpananont is challenging a claim, made by Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, that the committee had “unanimously resolved to delay the bans on paraquat and chlorpyrifos for six months until June 1, and to allow indefinite controlled use of glyphosate”.
In her Facebook post, the lecturer at the Faculty of Pharmacy of Chulalongkorn University, claimed that Mr. Suriya, who chaired the meeting, was “inaccurate”. She says there was, in fact, no unanimous decision by the committee and that her belief in a ban on the three chemicals remains unchanged.
She claims that individual members of the committee where not asked whether they agreed to postponing or modifying enforcement of the ban, but were “forced” to accept the resolution. She also challenges Mr. Suriya’s statement to the media that glyphosate, a product from US manufacturing giant Monsanto, is safe.
At a media gathering last night, Mr. Suriya explained that no committee members objected to the resolution overturning the resolution of the previous NHSC, which was to ban the three chemicals from December 1. He also claimed that glyphosate is currently used in 161 countries and its ban would seriously affect the import of agricultural products from those countries.
The industry minister maintained that the meeting had taken into consideration all aspects regarding the issue.
Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who said only three days ago that there would be no delay to the ban on the farm chemicals, is on a collision course with the committee and the coalition over the matter. Anutin is leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, who have a large slice of MPs in the current government coalition. If they pulled their support, which has been threatened before, the government would lose any confidence vote in the parliament.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
