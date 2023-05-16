Active gunman training in Thailand with FBI boosts police crime response

Image courtesy of The Pattaya News

In a proactive move to address the increase in crime, Deputy National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukwimon organised an active gunman training session yesterday. The event took place at the Border Patrol Police Headquarters in the Cha-am district of Phetchaburi province, located in western Thailand. A total of 150 police officers participated in the training, which aimed to enhance their skills and readiness in handling such situations.

Officials from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were invited to serve as course instructors, providing valuable expertise and insights. This collaboration between the FBI and the Royal Thai Police (RTP) not only bolstered the officers’ capabilities but also strengthened the relationship between the two organisations, as highlighted by the Deputy National Police Chief.

The training session focused on various aspects of active gunman scenarios, equipping the officers with essential knowledge and techniques to effectively respond to and manage such incidents. The participants were guided through practical exercises and simulations, allowing them to put their newly acquired skills into practice.

The collaboration between the Thai authorities and the FBI is a testament to the importance of international cooperation in the ongoing fight against crime. By working together and sharing knowledge, law enforcement agencies can better protect their communities and ensure the safety of their citizens.

Active gunman training is just one example of the ongoing efforts by the Thai police force to enhance their capabilities and maintain public safety. As crime rates continue to rise law enforcement officers must be well-prepared and equipped to handle various situations and threats.

The training session was organised by Deputy National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukwimon demonstrates a proactive approach to tackling crime in Thailand. Through collaborations with international organisations like the FBI, the RTP can continue to enhance their skills and strengthen their relationships with global partners in the fight against crime, reported Pattaya News.