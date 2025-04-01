King Charles sends condolences after deadly quake in Myanmar

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
67 2 minutes read
King Charles sends condolences after deadly quake in Myanmar
Photo courtesy of BBC News

King Charles III of England has sent a message of condolence to the people of Thailand following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday, March 28 and was felt across the region, particularly Bangkok.

In a royal message released by the British Embassy in Thailand, the monarch expressed his “heartfelt sympathy” to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the Thai people, acknowledging the suffering caused by the disaster, which has so far claimed over 1,600 lives at the epicentre in Myanmar and injured thousands more.

“Your Majesty,” the message begins, “my wife and I were so deeply saddened to learn of the recent earthquake affecting Myanmar, Thailand, and other countries in the region. I can only begin to imagine the tragic suffering and loss that the people of the Kingdom of Thailand are experiencing because of this devastating natural disaster.

“At this most difficult of times, I wanted to convey our profound and most heartfelt sympathy to Your Majesty and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand. Our special thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones or their precious livelihoods, and also with the emergency services who are working to assist those who are in need.”

Related Articles

The quake, centred near Myanmar’s Mandalay region, caused widespread devastation in Sagaing and surrounding provinces, toppling buildings, temples, and monasteries. Its powerful tremors were felt as far as Bangkok, China, and India, sparking panic and emergency evacuations.

King Charles sends condolences after deadly quake in Myanmar | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of NDTV

In addition to his message to Thailand, Charles also sent condolences to Myanmar via social media, where he described the situation as “tragic” and praised the resilience of the Burmese people.

“My wife and I were most dreadfully shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar,” he wrote, noting the “appalling damage to homes, buildings, livelihoods and sacred places.”

The UK has pledged £10 million (around 440 million baht) in humanitarian aid to support earthquake recovery efforts in the hardest-hit areas of Myanmar, reported The Nation and BBC News.

King Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, has been recovering at his Highgrove estate after a brief hospital visit earlier this week. The 76 year old monarch cancelled a scheduled trip to Birmingham following medical advice but continues to closely monitor global events and extend his support where needed.

Latest Thailand News
No boots for blisters: Thai military service exemptions updated Thailand News

No boots for blisters: Thai military service exemptions updated

6 minutes ago
Thai woman dies after swallowing denture at Lampang market Thailand News

Thai woman dies after swallowing denture at Lampang market

12 minutes ago
Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran Phuket News

Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran

25 minutes ago
TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan Thailand News

TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan

30 minutes ago
OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway Thailand News

OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway

37 minutes ago
Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation Bangkok News

Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation

43 minutes ago
3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes Pattaya News

3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes

52 minutes ago
Thai cyber cops bust illegal gun man in Bangkok condo raid Crime News

Thai cyber cops bust illegal gun man in Bangkok condo raid

1 hour ago
Hero dogs sniff for life after Bangkok skyscraper collapse (videos) Bangkok News

Hero dogs sniff for life after Bangkok skyscraper collapse (videos)

1 hour ago
Man attacked with gun handle in Pattaya, police hunt suspect Pattaya News

Man attacked with gun handle in Pattaya, police hunt suspect

2 hours ago
Thai tomboy allegedly raped and left lying naked in Lampang Thailand News

Thai tomboy allegedly raped and left lying naked in Lampang

2 hours ago
Crafty draft: Stunning transgender woman joins Thai military draft Thailand News

Crafty draft: Stunning transgender woman joins Thai military draft

2 hours ago
Briefs encounter: Thief knicks knickers driven by ‘brief’ madness Crime News

Briefs encounter: Thief knicks knickers driven by ‘brief’ madness

2 hours ago
Phuket mayoral election sees fierce competition Phuket News

Phuket mayoral election sees fierce competition

3 hours ago
Tragic hotel incident in Uthai Thani leaves two dead Crime News

Tragic hotel incident in Uthai Thani leaves two dead

3 hours ago
Tourism sector urges Thai government to ensure hotel safety Thailand News

Tourism sector urges Thai government to ensure hotel safety

3 hours ago
Thai police suspect foul play in death of missing Austrian man Thailand News

Thai police suspect foul play in death of missing Austrian man

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen man accused of fatal assault at village event Crime News

Khon Kaen man accused of fatal assault at village event

3 hours ago
Holiday horror: Speedboat explosion off Phuket injures tourists Phuket News

Holiday horror: Speedboat explosion off Phuket injures tourists

3 hours ago
22-wheel truck crash in Buriram leaves six injured Road deaths

22-wheel truck crash in Buriram leaves six injured

3 hours ago
Casino bill faces backlash over rushed approval without study Bangkok News

Casino bill faces backlash over rushed approval without study

4 hours ago
4 Chinese nationals suspiciously remove documents from Bangkok collapsed building Bangkok News

4 Chinese nationals suspiciously remove documents from Bangkok collapsed building

4 hours ago
Khao Lak&#8217;s new surf town and exciting developments Property

Khao Lak’s new surf town and exciting developments

4 hours ago
Street vendor loses bag with 100,000 baht near Mo Chit, Bangkok Bangkok News

Street vendor loses bag with 100,000 baht near Mo Chit, Bangkok

4 hours ago
Rented and dented: Thai cops put brakes on cross-border car scam Bangkok News

Rented and dented: Thai cops put brakes on cross-border car scam

4 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
67 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Pregnant woman saved from quake rubble in Myanmar

Pregnant woman saved from quake rubble in Myanmar

17 minutes ago
Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran

Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran

25 minutes ago
TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan

TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan

30 minutes ago
OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway

OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway

37 minutes ago