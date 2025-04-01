King Charles sends condolences after deadly quake in Myanmar

King Charles III of England has sent a message of condolence to the people of Thailand following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday, March 28 and was felt across the region, particularly Bangkok.

In a royal message released by the British Embassy in Thailand, the monarch expressed his “heartfelt sympathy” to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the Thai people, acknowledging the suffering caused by the disaster, which has so far claimed over 1,600 lives at the epicentre in Myanmar and injured thousands more.

“Your Majesty,” the message begins, “my wife and I were so deeply saddened to learn of the recent earthquake affecting Myanmar, Thailand, and other countries in the region. I can only begin to imagine the tragic suffering and loss that the people of the Kingdom of Thailand are experiencing because of this devastating natural disaster.

“At this most difficult of times, I wanted to convey our profound and most heartfelt sympathy to Your Majesty and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand. Our special thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones or their precious livelihoods, and also with the emergency services who are working to assist those who are in need.”

The quake, centred near Myanmar’s Mandalay region, caused widespread devastation in Sagaing and surrounding provinces, toppling buildings, temples, and monasteries. Its powerful tremors were felt as far as Bangkok, China, and India, sparking panic and emergency evacuations.

In addition to his message to Thailand, Charles also sent condolences to Myanmar via social media, where he described the situation as “tragic” and praised the resilience of the Burmese people.

“My wife and I were most dreadfully shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar,” he wrote, noting the “appalling damage to homes, buildings, livelihoods and sacred places.”

The UK has pledged £10 million (around 440 million baht) in humanitarian aid to support earthquake recovery efforts in the hardest-hit areas of Myanmar, reported The Nation and BBC News.

King Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, has been recovering at his Highgrove estate after a brief hospital visit earlier this week. The 76 year old monarch cancelled a scheduled trip to Birmingham following medical advice but continues to closely monitor global events and extend his support where needed.