200,000 methamphetamine pills seized in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Police have arrested a 46 year old alleged drug muler along with 200,000 methamphetamine pills in Pattaya.

The suspect, 46 year old Sopon Saimee, has reportedly confessed to police that he was delivering drugs for a gang leader who was based in northern Thailand. He claims he was paid 3,000 baht per delivery of each 20,000 meth pill package.

Following a tip-off, Sopon was arrested earlier this week at a gas station on the Chon Buri-inbound lane of Sukhumvit Highway in northern Pattaya with 60,000 meth pills that he was delivering to a customer.

A further search at his apartment in Ayutthaya uncovered another 40,000 methamphetamine pills. Following questioning, police also retrieved another 100,000 pills beside Kanchanapisek Road in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district that he was supposed to pick up at a later date.

Police say Sopon has been arrested for possession of 2,900 meth pills in Samut Prakan back in 2000. At that stage he was sentenced to 17 years in jail and released in July 2016.

SOURCE: The Nation





