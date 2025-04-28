Crane accident in Bangkok injures two construction workers

Two construction workers sustained injuries when a crane basket cable snapped, causing them to fall onto Pracharat Bamphen Road in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok.

The incident yesterday, April 27, occurred near the Huai Khwang intersection. Police Colonel Prasopchok Iampinit, chief of Huai Khwang Police Station, along with Deputy Police Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Ekachai Malawanno, instructed Police Lieutenant Chaiya Weluwanarak and the Huai Khwang patrol unit to investigate the accident.

Upon arrival, officers identified the injured people as 43 year old Phongphet Mekmon, who suffered injuries to his leg, head, and torso, and 30 year old Thanaphon Sudthakhong, who sustained injuries to his ankle, head, and torso.

Additionally, the crane operator was identified as Sawat, an employee of Sitong Construction Company.

Initial inquiries revealed that the injured workers were employees of Sitong Construction Company, contracted to move steel beams across the road. While both workers were in the crane basket, operated by Sawat, the cable snapped, resulting in their fall.

Emergency services transported the injured to Rama Hospital for further treatment, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a serious incident struck Bangkok’s Rama II Road when a crane truck used for tree trimming toppled over, injuring a 63 year old man.

The victim suffered a critical forehead injury and required emergency medical treatment, including the use of a ventilator, before being rushed to the hospital. The accident occurred on March 20, near Soi 44 along Rama II Road.

According to JS100 Radio, the incident happened at around 2.30pm. Emergency responders found the man in a critical state and provided urgent care at the scene before transporting him to the hospital. Police and emergency services are actively investigating the cause of the collapse.

Rama II Road, a key route connecting Bangkok to southern provinces, has been plagued by frequent accidents, many linked to the ongoing construction work in the area.