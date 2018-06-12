News
To the war room!
Two predictable things happen every four years – the running of the World Cup and a synchronous crackdown on gambling in the Kingdom.
And here we go again. The Metropolitan Police say they’re gearing up to fight illegal gambling ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Russia this week. They are claiming they have an ‘action plan’ to seize bank accounts of bookmakers in five minutes. (They must know something about Thai banking that we don’t. Or they’ve never actually visited a bank in Thailand.)
The police deputy commissioner Pol Maj-Gen Panurat Lakboon says that the bureau had set up a “war room” to monitor activities of illegal betting on online and mobile platforms, which will become officially operational tomorrow, the day before the official opening of the World Cup Russia tournament.
Police claim that their war room will focus on “attacking the financial sources of the illegal gambling operators with representatives of banks to be invited for discussion on measures to deal with the bookmakers”.
Is the war room like this?
or more like this?
Probably more useful, the police will also be heading out to schools to launch a campaign to educate secondary education students and their parents of the threats of illegal gambling. Police are warning that if students are caught gambling online, the parents of the student would face legal action for “negligence and failing to look after their children”.
There are hundreds of online gambling websites available with most based outside Thailand but with network in the country. In some cases operators set up their own gambling websites with servers based in Singapore or other neighbouring countries to avoid arrests.
Police say they’ve had the best results by infiltrating gambling gangs and going undercover. Given the changes in technology and the move of betting portals onto smartphones, police will have their work cut out for them, between the football games.
- Tim Newton
Historic handshake leads to a day of talks in Singapore
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un made history this morning, becoming the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet and shake hands, as they seek to end a tense decades-old nuclear stand-off.
The two men strode toward each other and shared a handshake beneath the white-washed walls of an upscale hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, before sitting down for a half-day of meetings with ramifications for the world.
Scroll through to about 1:35:00 to witness the historic moment. Video from The Straits Times.
Phuket Town woman arrested with drugs
In a week of ‘crackdowns’, a woman has arrested with methamphetamine and crystal methamphetamine in Phuket Town.
A team of Phuket City Police have arrested 33 year old Hassaya ‘Pla’ Kamjanapong at Soi Taling Chan.
Police seized 19.62 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 137 methamphetamine pills. She was taken to the Phuket City Police Station where she has been charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.
The arrest comes after police received a tip-off that Hassaya was selling drugs in the area. Police arrested Hassaya while she was on a motorbike.
Hasaaya admitted that she bought drugs from a man name ‘Mat’ who lives nearby.
“Mat gave me the phone number of ‘Chaai’. After that I bought drugs from ‘Chaai’.”
Police are now pursuing the mysterious Mat and Chaai as drug crackdowns continue around the island.
Five shot dead in Yala home invasion
Paramedics remove the bodies of the victims to hospital for autopsy. (PHOTO: Maluding Deeto)
Police say five men have been shot dead in the southern province of Yala, the latest killings in a region plagued by insurgency for over a decade.
The Bangkok Post is reporting that gunmen stormed into a house and shot five people dead in Bannang Sata district overnight, police said on Monday morning.
The attack was reported about 1am at the home of 32 year old Ibroheng Museh in tambon Tanohputeh. The attackers used a shotgun and an M16 rifle.
Ibroheng was shot dead, along with his cousin 33 year old Ahmah Museh and neighbours 26 year old Aranchai Doheh, 39 year old Usman Yusoh and 25 year old Furagon Laso.
Investigators found more than a dozen fired bullet casings.
Four attackers, wearing masks, arrived at the house in two motorcycles.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
