Pattaya hotel chases up Chinese businessmen for 7 million in rent | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya hotel chases up Chinese businessmen for 7 million in rent
The Chinese directors of a company, who had rented a 54 room hotel in Pattaya, and not paid rent for 7 months, will now have to pay an estimated 40 million baht compensation to the owners. It appears that the Thai ‘shelf’ company that signed the contract, is still responsible for completing the contract, leaving 2 Thai nominees potentially liable for the unpaid rent.
Prem Bussakamwong, the spokesperson and senior executive at the Fairtex Sports Club and Hotel on North Pattaya Road said that a Chinese company contacted his hotel 2 years ago. He says the hotel’s management checked the references of the Chinese company to discover that it was a large foreign company with offices in Chiang Mai and Bangkok. The company is registered in Thailand with some Thai co-owners.
The businessmen had signed a contract for a seven year lease of the 3 storey hotel with 54 keys. The contract started in September 2018 with the rental set at 1 million baht per month. Up to January this year the rent was paid in full each month.
Then, because of the Covid-19 situation, the rental fee was renegotiated in February but the company had not paid any rent at all since then. And the Chinese businesspeople involved with the contract have vanished.
Prem says the Chinese businessmen cannot be found or contacted and the hotel remains closed with no guests. In contacting the affiliate companies in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, the company officials have been unable to put the hotel’s administration in contact with the Chinese businessmen who signed the contract, and claim that their businesses are not connected.
After meeting with Pattaya City Police, Prem says the Chinese tenants still owe them around 7 million baht for 7 months in rent. He said they’re also demanding 40 million in compensation for damages and costs.
The Thai shareholders in the shelf company that signed the contract to rent the hotel, say they were not aware of the contract and not involved. But with the Chinese ‘owners’ of the company missing, the Thai owners are now being sought to cover the costs and take responsibility for the matter.
Pattaya police say it’s unclear if the unnamed Chinese businessmen are in Thailand at this stage, or not. Police say that their phones have been disconnected and their message accounts deactivated and have not responded to emails.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
PHOTO: Prem Bussakamwong, senior executive at the Fairtex Sports Club and HotelKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thai Kra Canal – numbers don’t stack up
OPINION The possibility of Thailand being sliced into 2, with a canal running east to west through the middle of the Isthmus of Kra (the Thai section of the Malay Peninsula), is back on the table. There’s a lot of heated response from readers, for and against the plans. Is there an economic model to support the new canal? How much time and money would it save? Is a ‘land bridge’ a better option? How would Singapore (the biggest loser in the project) react to the project if it went ahead? We published a response to a ‘land bridge’ alternative […]
Transport
Ships want a shortcut: Studies to start on Thai canal and land bridge
Thailand could actually sliced in half by a canal right across the Malay Peninsula, linking the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Proposals have been in the works for hundreds of years, but now the idea is popping up again, and alternatives, as shipping companies try and find ways to cut their costs. The Thai government plans to hold public hearings and start feasibility studies on the Thai Canal, also known as the 9A canal route. A land bridge has also being discussed as another shipping route shortcut, linking new seaports at both ends of the land bridge. 10 million […]
Business
Bangkok airport security staff file lawsuit over pay cuts
“They saw us as security guards and looked down on us since we had little education, they thought they could trick us into signing those papers.” Some security staff at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport say they were tricked into pay cuts claiming they were told to sign new contract or they could lose their jobs. 10 staff members filed a lawsuit against ASM Management, a security company hired by Airports of Thailand, or AoT. The staff claim they were told to resign from ASM and sign a new contract because AoT, was restructuring. They were left with lower pay and no benefits such […]
“Uzbek footballer is the only player infected” – Public Health Ministry
150 million baht makeover for Bangkok klongs
Malaysia closes main southern checkpoint into Thailand
Pattaya hotel chases up Chinese businessmen for 7 million in rent
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Student’s demand Thammasat officials review ban on next Saturday’s demonstration
Thai schools look to recruit 20,000 English and Chinese language teachers
Lights are out on Ibiza – the world’s party islands go dark
Thai Kra Canal – numbers don’t stack up
Tourism chief appeals for patience, but admits things will “never be the same”
The footballer is positive, but not Thai – Public Health Department
3 to 4 years for tourism revenue to recover, research centre says
Bangkok DJ infected with more contagious, less severe Covid-19 strain
Phuket health chief supports medical cannabis cultivation
Thai drinkers fight back against online booze ban
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
Chinese official rules out return of China-Thailand tourism anytime soon
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
Trials and tribulations of returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
Returning happiness back to the Thai people. So how’s that going?
970 now tested as part of the investigation into the infected Bangkok DJ
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
Thai Hi-So hits Thai celebrity in the face with a bottle at Pattaya club
No more beer and wine delivery, Thailand to ban online alcohol sales
UPDATE: Motorbike taxi drivers have an alleged turf-war shootout
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok14 hours ago
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
- Thailand4 days ago
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
- Thailand4 days ago
No more beer and wine delivery, Thailand to ban online alcohol sales
- Bangkok4 days ago
UPDATE: Motorbike taxi drivers have an alleged turf-war shootout
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening
- Thailand3 days ago
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
- Politics4 days ago
Bangkok police prepare for mass university protest on September 19
- Phuket4 days ago
Not so fast! Phuket’s plans to reopen slow down
Gosport
September 13, 2020 at 9:12 am
If the hotel got 40 million, it would be the only hotel making profit during the pandemic period.