Samui Times responds to Police accusations of ‘fake news’
The media has become its own story today after Surat Thani, Koh Tao and Koh Phangan police and officials have accused Samui Times of spreading ‘fake news’, apparently the latest go-to explanation for any news that you disagree with.
Samui Times responds to allegations of spreading ‘Fake News’ and having a ‘Vendetta’ against Koh Tao
Sanook has reported that the Surat Thai provincial police chief had ordered that a committee be set up to investigate the claims made on social media and in the Daily Mail newspaper in the UK – Samui Times.
Samui Times have broken a number of stories about Koh Tao, subsequently followed up by police, about all too frequent mysterious deaths and disappearances on the Gulf island of Koh Tao – a popular tourist location for back-packers and divers.
The small island has attracted far more attention for its mystery deaths than for its natural beauty and crystal clear waters. In coverage over the disappearance of Russian girl Valentina Novozhenova in 2017, Samui Times even went as far as noting that the island had earned the nickname ‘death island’ in local social media, a moniker decried by officials and police. The Surat Thani governor at the time even threatened the Samui Times with defamation over publishing this less-than-complimentary nickname.
In the most recent case, Samui Times has printed a story (as is their responsibility covering news from the archipelago), and subsequently followed up by Thai and international media, about a 19 year old girl who claims she was drugged, robbed and raped – serious charges. Local police, in addition to ‘policing’, have also turned to blaming Samui Times for bringing the story to light. In this case, the claims were not without verified witness statements and some possible DNA evidence (in the form of a T-shirt allegedly worn by the perpetrator).
For the local police and officials to start attacking the ‘messenger’ is churlish and does little to inspire confidence in the Thai police force.
Samui Times, for their part, have stuck up for themselves with a published editorial…
As usual, rather than investigate crimes in a timely manner, the Thai authorities are blaming the messenger and accusing this publication of spreading fake news. (Read the full editorial from Samui Times HERE)
The response from police HQ in Bangkok, nearly two months after the alleged crime and a week after the story came to light, has been to send down the country’s crime-fighting maestro, deputy chief of the Tourist Police, Maj. Gen. Surachete Hakparn. He now has a team on the ground on Koh Tao investigating the claims. The National Police Chief says he hopes the investigation will be wrapped up within seven days.
That the CCTV ‘wasn’t working’ at the bar Isabel and her friend attended when the alleged drink spike occurred (the same excuse as when Hannah Witheridge and David Miller were murdered in almost the same location as this recent alleged rape), or that the files have since been deleted, is concern enough for ordinary Thai citizens, expats and tourists to wonder what the hell is going on.
That this recent case is just one, among many on such a small island, would suggest, statistically, that there is indeed something strange happening.
We can only hope that the current investigation led by Maj. Gen. Surachete Hakparn will uncover some of the inconvenient truths behind this and other unresolved mysteries on the island.
It is a serious matter for media to call into question the integrity of Thai Police. The police’s best response is to conduct a thorough, transparent investigation.
We await the findings of this current investigation with great interest.
Phuket’s beaches deserve world standard lifesaving
By Daren Jenner, Marine Safety Officer, International Surf Lifesaving Association
The Phuket governor’s plan to turn over what little funds are being provided for critical marine lifesaving services to the Or Bor Tors will only perpetuate the current deadly cycle of inexperienced, non-certified lifeguards, low salaries, fragmented service, and lapses in coverage.
All of these factors will in turn contribute to an increase in the already frighteningly high drowning rates in Phuket.
The solution lies in creating a new, unified professional lifeguard force for the entire Island, and the surrounding ocean waters. All over the world, lifeguards work best in teams and require a rapid source of backup to effectively prevent ocean drowning. Phuket is no exception. For the past seven years, the current fragmented lifeguard system has failed Phuket’s visitors and locals time and time again. Chinese, Russians and Thais are the most likely to drown here.
A recent audit of Phuket beach safety conducted by the International Surf Lifesaving Association produced a grade of “fail-unsafe” for 17 of the 18 beaches evaluated.
In addition, under-funded lifeguard contracts awarded for a few months or even a year at a time will never solve Phuket’s problem. Continuity and time are required to build the professional lifeguard force that Phuket needs to save lives. If the tender process is to work properly, contracts must last four to five years at a minimum to provide adequate time for lifeguards to upgrade their skills. In addition, tender bidding must provide a minimum professional standard that employed lifeguards must meet.
Daren passing on documents to Phuket’s Governor Noraphat Plodthong
Years, not weeks or months, are needed to properly plan and construct lifeguard headquarters and to execute other infrastructure improvements needed to operate an effective lifeguard force.
The International Surf Lifesaving Association has put forth a professional lifeguard improvement plan, which has been reviewed and approved not only by the ISLA, but 90 percent of the former lifeguards, who are experienced, trained and qualified. The governor has received a copy of this plan.
A local force of over 220 freshly trained and internationally certified lifeguards are ready to go to work immediately. Any further delays in getting certified ocean lifeguards back on the beaches could cost lives.
Drownings and deaths that have occurred over the past month will only worsen, and will play out again and again on social media and the international news, until adequate funding is provided for ocean lifeguards and marine safety, and an effective, unified force is launched.
There is no more time to wait. Without lifeguards, hundreds of lives could be lost to drowning in the waters surrounding Phuket, in the next six months. Emergency funding must be made available so the existing trained and certified force can start work as a single, unified, professional team, and avert a humanitarian drowning crisis.
Daren Jenner
PHUKETIs Phuket's current beach lifeguard situation sustainable?
Posted by The Thaiger on Monday, July 23, 2018
Interview with Daren by Tim Newton at Kamala Beach
Comment: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
(6 minute read)
Who’s responsible for the ‘Phoenix’ boat disaster, the worst maritime disaster in Thailand since the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004?
Whilst events of the fateful evening on July 5 remain under investigation, awaiting a full court hearing down the track, there are some things which are very easy to pinpoint along the faltering chain of command.
In Greek mythology the ‘Phoenix’ rose from the ashes. In this case the ‘Phoenix’ boat faltered and sank like a stone.
On the night of July 5, from anecdotal evidence of passengers who survived the boat’s sinking and videos taken at the time, it appears that there were many passengers still in the lower decks of the boat, some of them in compartments from which they never escaped. Many weren’t wearing any sort of bouncy aid at the time, let alone a proper fit-for-purpose life jacket. Many others, as can be seen in the videos, were wearing simple ’bouyancy aids’.
The Thai captain and crew of the vessel escaped on the boat’s two life rafts, unharmed, leaving many people still downstairs as the boat began to sink.
From the videos we’ve seen it was chaos and panic – most, if not all, of the Chinese passengers could hardly swim, let alone survive in the rough seas many of them fell into.
Disturbingly, there were 13 children that died in this disaster. Many were later found dead, floating face down, not far from their deceased parents. If they were wearing proper life jackets they, along with their parents, would have had a much higher chance of survival.
The tour boats that ply Phuket’s waters, to the islands and around Phang Nga Bay, usually require their guests to wear basic buoyancy aids. These have floatation around the vest giving, as the name suggests, a basic aid to the floatation of the wearer – an aid for swimming, not much else. They are quite different from a life jacket that has almost all its floating capacity supporting the neck and in the front of the wearer. This forces the wearer onto their back and keeps the head above the water.
A fully-inflated life jacket can be quite cumbersome when walking around a boat so most of the newer versions, like on planes, automatically inflate when you hit the water, have a rip chord to inflate manually or can be simply blown up or ‘topped up’ with a tube. They also have a whistle attached to attract attention, something none of the vests, worn by passengers on ‘Phoenix’, had.
The basic rule, while at sea, is that the captain is in charge. If he or she says put your life jackets on, you do. They are in control of the vessel. The captain of ‘Phoenix’, currently in custody (along with the Thai ‘owner’ of the vessel), claims that the waves were 4-5 metres high. Even if that emerges to be an exaggeration, as some claim, the boat was of a length (29 metres) and size that should be able to cope with those conditions. Seafarers know that, in most storms, you would continue head to wind, straight towards the waves, at a low speed – uncomfortable for passengers but totally survivable by a boat the size of ‘Phoenix’. That’s assuming that the design was such that it had sufficient weight low-down and wasn’t top-heavy, making the design more inclined to capsize. The courts will decide on that fact when the full evidence is presented to the presiding judge.
But the events on the actual day appear to be the thin end of the wedge with a litany of systemic negligence leading up to July 5.
Who ticked off on the design of ‘Phoenix’ – that the boat would be suitable for carrying up to 100 passengers and crew, safely? Who checked the construction of the boat as it was being built, and then when it was completed and launched to ensure that all the requirements of the engine, construction, engineering, equipment and safety equipment were met? Who was responsible for the qualifications of the Captain and crew and their fitness to handle a vessel of this size with up to 100 passengers? What safety training did the crew receive to handle an emergency? And who ticked off on their certification of ‘Phoenix’ – the final paperwork allowing to operate at sea as a tour boat?
For the company that owned ‘Phoenix’ – allegedly a Thai shelf company with a Thai nominee holding the majority shares but actually being controlled by Chinese citizens – who was checking the bonfides of the company structure? There’s little use accusing the Chinese money trail behind the company when there are laws in place preventing this type of thing from happening. Which accountant signed off on these company documents?
And who decided that the vessel should go to sea on that day when warnings had been issued? Or at least seen the storm approaching on their radars and sought shelter (as many other boats did on the day).
As the yacht was constructed in Phuket, the answer to all these questions is Thai officials and professionals – officials that were allegedly qualified and authorised to tick off on all these standard compliances. Apart from the head of the local Marine Department being ‘side-lined’ pending further enquiry, we haven’t yet heard much about the designer, the engineers, the safety inspectors or training regimens of the tour boat crew. Or who missed the company documents.
And then, sitting above these people, with the final responsiblity, is the island’s Governor.
Phuket Governor Noraphat Plodthong has fronted most of the media briefings where the latest bad news in the boat tragedy has been presented to the local media. He’s also been the face of Phuket with the sad task of having to meet with survivors and relatives and listen to the concerns from the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand.
The Thaiger’s main reporter says that very few questions were asked by journalists at those media presentations, beyond the current situation and the rising numbers of dead Chinese found floating around the Andaman Sea. But questions as to people’s responsibility in the sinking were rarely raised.
Whilst the blame game will continue, and Phuket’s Provincial Court eventually convenes to hear all the evidence, it is quite apparent that it is a long, long period of non-compliance to standing maritime laws, blind-eyes being turned (for reasons we hope emerge in the hearings), correct procedures not being put in place and a somewhat ‘sabai sabai’ attitude to the entire issue of marine safety beyond a few media releases and photo opportunities.
Finally, there’s the role of the media in all this. When tragedies have occurred in the past the media seem more interested in getting a photo of the line-up of dignitaries than following up the nitty-gritty of the incident. The investigative reporting that may may reveal some of the systemic failures, and courageous owners who would publish these stories, never happened.
For the foreign media in Phuket this is a complicated issue as we’re ‘guests’ working here and are generally told not to ’step on toes’ in our reporting of local news lest we find problems arising in our Work Permits or Applications for visas. And, in some cases, those who have risen to the challenge and published damaging news about Thai ofiicials, are now no longer working in their capacity as publishers of news in Thailand.
The full investigation is yet to wrap up but some of the key people are now in custody, insurance companies are making payments and the Chinese families have either buried the 47 passengers that died or repatriated their bodies for arrangements back in China.
If not for the huge amount of attention on the Tham Luang cave story in Chang Rai, by any standards, the sinking of the ‘Phoenix’ and the deaths, including 13 children, of 47 Chinese citizens should have made lead-story headlines. It didn’t, except in local media. In some ways Phuket dodged a media bullet.
The fallout of this tragedy – in terms of Chinese tourism to the island and the findings of court cases in relation to this matter – will be more apparent in time. But if just a few of the many, many mistakes that were made along the way could have been prevented there is a strong chance the 47 tourists would still be alive.
Comment: Will the Blame Game result in a Chinese Phuket tourism boycott?
As the death toll climbs past a reported 40 from the recent sinking of a tourist boat in Phang Nga Bay, social media in Mainland China is creating a hailstorm of negative criticism about Phuket.
While there is a general perception in Thailand that the tourism market dodged a bullet, with the Chiang Rai cave story dominating mainstream international media, effectively marginalising the Phuket incident, the reality is that out of sight is not necessarily out of mind.
The reality of the power of social media and decline of legacy traditional news sources is clearly an issue. Despite back slapping about Phuket not drawing large attention on CNN, BBC and similar outlets, it would be ignorant to not understand that the parallel universe of Baidu (the Chinese Twitter) and highly influential bloggers is having a field day at tourism Thailand’s expense.
Every manner of public forum is now filled with commentary, and support, talking about threatened boycotts, poor tourism safety and a general lack of sympathy for Chinese. It’s dark, ominous and extremely damaging.
One only has to understand that mass tourism is at one end of the stick, a nationalistic endeavor. It can give, but more importantly it can take away. Take the Malaysian Airlines MH370 case, where a dramatic backlash occurred after the incident. South Korea and Taiwan also recently experienced similar widespread fallout by Mainland China travelers who effectively went Missing In Action.
For Phuket, Mainland Chinese tourists are edging close to 40% of international arrivals, as Q1 year-on-year growth surged by 50%. There is little doubt that the island’s tourism market has become overly reliant on a mono-market and the reality that the numbers game may have a dark side, is coming home to roost.
Safety and security of tourists should be one of the highest priorities for the industry and understanding our customers who, despite not appearing in Thai or English media news, are clearly in crisis and cannot be ignored.
How Phuket’s ‘boatgate’ plays out as a long-term issue is still very much in the air but for now greater and immediate attention needs to be given to managing the gathering storm.
Even Jack Ma isn’t going to be able to solve this one, unless the industry becomes more in touch with their largest customer base.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login