‘Intoxicated’ man apprehended at Samkong intersection

PHOTO: Nem Tamada Maisai Khai Facebook

Police have arrested a Thai man who may be mentally disabled, after parading around wearing just his underwear, and carrying an 80 centimetres knife in Samkong.

A picture of the man, wearing only underwear with a helmet on his head and carrying a knife, has been posted on social media today (August 28). The man parked a motorbike in the middle of Samkong Intersection and walked around causing traffic mayhem.

The Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakun commented, “The incident happened on Saturday (August 25) at about 5 pm. The man is 37 year old from Phuket and came with police to the Phuket City Police Station. He was only wearing underwear and carrying an 80 centimetre knife. He was shouting out loud and appeared intoxicated.”

“He told us that someone was going to attack him. He was swinging the knife around like he was fighting with someone.”

“The man was apprehended and charged with drinking in public, being intoxicated and behaving in a riotous manner. Also carrying a weapon in public without reason.”

“Yesterday (August 27) he was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further assistance.”