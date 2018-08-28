Phuket
‘Intoxicated’ man apprehended at Samkong intersection
PHOTO: Nem Tamada Maisai Khai Facebook
Police have arrested a Thai man who may be mentally disabled, after parading around wearing just his underwear, and carrying an 80 centimetres knife in Samkong.
A picture of the man, wearing only underwear with a helmet on his head and carrying a knife, has been posted on social media today (August 28). The man parked a motorbike in the middle of Samkong Intersection and walked around causing traffic mayhem.
The Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakun commented, “The incident happened on Saturday (August 25) at about 5 pm. The man is 37 year old from Phuket and came with police to the Phuket City Police Station. He was only wearing underwear and carrying an 80 centimetre knife. He was shouting out loud and appeared intoxicated.”
“He told us that someone was going to attack him. He was swinging the knife around like he was fighting with someone.”
“The man was apprehended and charged with drinking in public, being intoxicated and behaving in a riotous manner. Also carrying a weapon in public without reason.”
“Yesterday (August 27) he was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further assistance.”
Phuket
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
PHOTOS: Tourist Police/Newshawk
The Phuket Tourist Police yesterday (Thursday) arrested two tourists at a Phuket market after begging for donations so they could continue their travelling.
The Phuket Tourist police and the Phuket City Police found the two tourists at the Boat Plaza Market in Samkong yesterday (August 23) – a 21 year old Ukrainian man and a 30 year old Russian man.
The two tourists were sitting on the ground with a message scribbled on cardboard stating that they have been traveling in Asia for 15 months.
“Now we’ve spent all our money.”
They want people to support them to make they dream come true. They were taken to the Phuket City Police Station where they have been charged with “committing trouble and annoying other people in public.”
They pair were fined 500 baht each.
UPDATE: The two were seen later that evening, with another cardboard sign, this time claiming there was a problem with their motorbike and they needed money for repairs. But they were trying the same game in other tourist hot spots before they ended up in Patong.
Here they are a few weeks before in Krabi…
In Patong just hours after being fined 500 baht each for begging in Boat Plaza, Samkong…
Krabi
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
With thousands of tourists heading out to islands around Phuket and Phang Nga Bay every day, all with their lunches and snacks packed up in plastic bags and polystyrene, you can imagine how much waste is produced.
So Thais online have been full of praise for tourists using traditional “pinto thao” food containers instead of plastic bags to take their picnic meals into Krabi’s Than Bok Khorani Marine National Park.
Park officials were at the same time handing out cloth bags to visitors, in response to a Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment ban on plastic bags and foam containers at all 154 national parks.
Among those cheering the development was noted marine expert Assistant Professor Thon Thamrongnawasawat, who shared the story on Facebook this morning, drawing 12,000 “likes”.
Thon said he appreciated how park officials, tour operators and visitors, both Thai and foreign, had made what had been “impossible in the past” possible now.
The Head of the Than Bok Khorani National Park Weerasak Srisatjang says, “The national park has issued policy ‘bring garbage back to land’ especially at marine tourism destinations. There are at least 1,000 tourists visiting islands in Krabi, alone.”
“We have contacted tour operators make sure that tourists understand about the garbage crisis. Many tour groups are preparing lunch boxes for their customers in Pinto. Some tourists have their own Pintos.”
The ministry’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation imposed the ban on single-use plastic at all 154 national parks and seven zoos on August 12.
Park chief Weerasak Srisajjang told his crew to also lend tourists cloth bags to use while in the park, which reportedly gets at least 1,000 visitors a day.
SOURCES: The Nation, The Thaiger
Phuket
Body of Indonesian man recovered off Karon Beach
PHOTO: Royal Thai Navy
A body has been found at Karon beach after nearly two days of searching. The man’s body was found floating just off the shoreline, near the beach area in front of the Karon roundabout.
The Indonesian man was missing since Sunday afternoon when he and a 23 year old Ukranian female friend, Inna Lutsyk, got into difficulty in surf off Karon Beach.
Original story HERE.
Karon Police were notified at 10am this morning (Tuesday) that the body, believed to be Indonesian man, 26 year old Andryono Tanuwijaya, had washed up on the beach.
The body was been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for identification and an autopsy.
UPDATE: The man’s relatives have identified the Indonesian man.
