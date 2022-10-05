Connect with us

Opinion

Hot tip – Don’t pay hot tips!

Published

 on 

To tip or not tip is becoming a hot issue among Thailand’s restaurant goers and wait staff. For foreigners, tipping can be problematic in this part of Asia with expectations ranging from Chinese-style (no tips ever, anywhere, for anything) to the Filipino (tips with everything). No matter what your situation though, according to the law, 10% is enough.

On Tuesday, Pol Col Prateep Charoengul, deputy secretary-general and spokesman of the Office of the Consumer Protection Board responded to a question over whether a customer actually needs to pay a service charge.

“Restaurants are able to collect a 10% service charge only when they prominently display the fee to customers,” said Col Prateep.

Prateep went on to say that service charges were extra charges that restaurants collect from customers, and very different from the tips that customers give when they are satisfied with service.

The service charge is normally no more than 10% of the bill and is optional, not mandatory.  Restaurants can choose to include them on the bill, Pol Col Prateep said, and equally well, customers can refuse to pay. To ensure fair treatment of customers, all businesses must clearly display a notice saying that they collect a service charge.

“It is the right of customers to know all the charges they will get from a restaurant before they decide to dine in the restaurant or not,” Prateep said. If restaurant owners fail to comply, customers can refuse to pay, he added.

Customers can file a complaint with the Department of Internal Trade or call its 1166 hotline if a restaurant collects a service charge of over 10% or does not display a notification that they will collect such a charge.

Hot tip - Don't pay hot tips! | News by Thaiger

Restaurants have no right to force customers to pay service charges. In a restaurant, there are no “services”, other than serving food.

The service charge issue recently came to public attention after former senator Jermsak Pinthong questioned the need for a customer to pay a service charge in a restaurant.

In a Facebook post, he said that after discussion with legal experts, he found that customers can refuse to pay the charge. Restaurants, he said, have no right to force customers to pay. In a restaurant, there are no special services other than serving food to customers, he said.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Opinion52 mins ago

Hot tip – Don’t pay hot tips!
Thailand56 mins ago

VIDEO: PM Prayut gives army veteran a haircut in northeast Thailand
Travel1 hour ago

10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Sponsored4 hours ago

Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
Best of1 hour ago

Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
ASEAN2 hours ago

ASEAN summit in November excludes Burmese junta again
Bangkok2 hours ago

Construction work is Bangkok’s most dangerous job
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok2 hours ago

Hundreds of water pumps installed for floods in Bangkok and nearby provinces
Transport2 hours ago

Phuket taxis fined for yet another fight in front of customers
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Thailand3 hours ago

French President Macron accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Drugs3 hours ago

Danish heroin smuggler dies in Klong Prem Prison
Crime3 hours ago

Police patrol Pattaya Beach looking for guns, booze, prostitutes
Video3 hours ago

Bangkok Ranked Top 5 Expat Cities to Live and Work 2022 | GMT
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket Vegetarian Festival wraps up
Sporting Activities4 hours ago

Asian Winter Games 2029 to be held in Saudi Arabian futuristic city
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending