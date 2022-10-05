Thailand
VIDEO: PM Prayut gives army veteran a haircut in northeast Thailand
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha showed off his barbering skills yesterday at the Second Army Area in Ubon Ratchathani province. PM Prayut stopped to give an army veteran a trim during his inspection of the flood situation in northeast Thailand.
The 66 year old army veteran joked that he was not as handsome as PM Prayut, who complimented the veteran’s hair in return.
The prime minister apologised for touching the man’s head (a sign of disrespect in Thai culture) to which the veteran replied, “mai pen rai” (no worries). The veteran said it was an “auspicious” experience.
Prayut wore a pair of red wellies to inspect flood reliefs in Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani province yesterday. He ensured efforts to combat flooding was going smoothly and offered moral support to flood victims.
On Monday, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said heavy rainfall had triggered flooding in 16 provinces.
General Prayut said that ensuring people in evacuation centres have enough food and water is a priority. Livestock also needs special attention too, added the PM.
Thailand’s Constitutional Court reinstated Prayut Chan-o-cha as Prime Minister of Thailand on Friday, after ruling that he hasn’t yet hit the eight-year constitutional limit set for his role.
Yesterday, PM Prayut suggested that officials should update the public about floods via radio as they did during the 2011 floods, in case people experience power cuts.
PM Prayut said in a zoom meeting on Monday…
“I will visit each area affected by flooding and support locals as much as the government can. The local officials, like sub-district and provincial administrative organisations, together with village leaders and community leaders, are Thai people. We need to help take care of each other.”
