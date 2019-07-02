Thai and royal flags ‘disrespected’ in Pai, northern Thailand | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thai and royal flags ‘disrespected’ in Pai, northern Thailand

PHOTO: Khaosod English

“It was farangs.” Locals in Pai, northern Thailand, are reacting angrily to tourists who damaged a royal insignia flag and Thai national flag.

The two flags were found crumpled on the shores of the Pai River. Locals say the tourists had walked along a nearby street, stolen the flagpoles and flags, and marched around the town in a mock parade. When they were finished with their antics they left the flags next to the river.

But local police have taken the sides of the tourists – who haven’t been named or their nationality identified at this stage – saying they were just being ‘playful’ and didn’t intend to disrespect the Thai people or the Royal Family.

The Thai national flag and royal insignia flags are held in great respect by Thais and there are heavy penalties for any acts of desecration of the images or actual flags.

According to Khaosod English, the locals are demanding retribution and say the foreigners should be punished and deported. But Pai Police Station chief Saman Chitboon told Khaosod English that…

“They had no intent to insult anything.”

Foreigners have been detained and fined in the past for tearing down or trying to steal Thai and royal flags.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Myanmar

One Thai, six Burmese arrested in northern Thailand

Published

4 days ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

PHOTO: ThaiVisa

A 36 year old Thai man has been arrested for allegedly smuggling six Burmese migrants across the border into Mae Hong Son’s Khun Yuam district.

District officials stopped Pimarn Kannikar at a road checkpoint at 5pm on Wednesday night. He was riding a motorcycle. His Burmese passenger failed to present any travel documents. Following questioning,  Pimarn later led officials to arrest five other Burmese men he had smuggled to hide in the district.

Pimarn was charged with smuggling migrants into Thailand while the six were charged with unlawful entry into the Kingdom They will be deported after legal action.

SOURCE: The Nation

Crime

4,500 endangered baby turtles seized from passenger van in Thailand’s northwest

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

Customs officials and soldiers have seized more than 4,500 endangered baby turtles along with tropical fish from a passenger van in Tak, northwest Thailand.

The van was stopped on the Mae Sot-Tak highway in Mae Sot district. northwestern province

Thai PBS reports that the seized turtles include 586 Indian star tortoises, 75 common snapping turtles and about 3,800 Japanese turtles.

The baby turtles were wrapped in green fine-mesh nets and packaged in four ventilated cardboard boxes. The boxes were found among the passengers’ luggage in the back of the van.

The driver claims that he received the four boxes from a Burmese man who paid for their delivery to an address in Bangkok, adding that he didn’t know what the boxes contained. Officials, not convinced, suspect  the shipment of baby turtles might belong to an international wildlife trafficking gang. Investigations are continuing.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Northern Thailand

Bus conductor fired, company fined for molesting ladyboy passenger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

An inter-provincial Thai bus conductor has been fired and the bus company fined 5,000 baht after he allegedly molested a transgender passenger on-board. The bus was travelling to Nong Bua Lamphu, near Udon Thani, north-east Thailand, from Bangkok.

The bus company, which Land Transport officials have declined to name, was fined 5,000 baht by his office for providing substandard bus services.

Officials say the conductor, 52 year old Chokchai Laoweerapong, was fired by the company after he was fined 5,000 baht by the Suwan Khuha police station.

The land transport office took action after the 25 year old transgender lady, ‘O’ (not her real name) made a Facebook post complaining about what happened while she was riding the air-conditioned bus to her home district of Suwan Khuha.

O recounted that she took the bus alone and it departed Bangkok at 8.40pm. The Nation reports that Chokchai fetched her a blanket sheet and touched her arm and she thought the bus conductor was just teasing her. A moment later the bus conductor touched her arm again and she sensed that something was wrong but did not say anything.

She said she fell asleep and was woken up when she felt something was rubbing her arm. She woke up to see that the bus conductor was rubbing his penis on her arm, she wrote. He then grabbed her hand to kiss and then kissed her cheek so she shouted, “What are you doing?” and he walked away.

O said when the bus reached Nong Bua Lamphu, there were only three passengers left and two of them later got down in Na Klang district, leaving her on the bus alone. O said the bus conductor then walked to sit beside her and started chatting with her while molesting her. She fended him off by filming a video clip with her phone and telling him it’s not right to have sex on a bus.

O said when the bus reached its destination in front of the district police station, she called a relative to pick her up and also filed a complaint with police against the conductor.

SOURCE: The Nation

