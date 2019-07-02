The Tesla of Thailand takes on the big car-makers | The Thaiger

Technology
The Tesla of Thailand takes on the big car-makers
There are less than 1,500 battery-powered vehicles in Thailand. Thai billionaire Somphote Ahunai wants to change that with his Energy Absolute.
He envisions a total closed universe where he makes the cars, builds the charging stations, then provides the electricity to power the charging stations.
The popularity of motorcycles and the busy streets of South East Asia cities are just part of the deterrent for locals to drive away in an electric car. They’ve also been quite expensive up to now. But Energy Absolute recently unveiled the first car from its Mine Mobility subsidiary – the SPA1.
The Mine Mobility passenger EV featured at this year’s Bangkok Motor Show in March and immediately received more than 4,500 orders. The car is reasonably priced at about 1.2 million baht, cheaper than a comparable Nissan Leaf or Kia Soul EV. The petrol-powerered mid-size SUVs from Honda and Toyota are also around the same price.
Now Energy Absolute is using Thai government subsidies and tax breaks to put 5,000 electric vehicles (EVs) on Thai roads by next year, backed by more than 700 charging stations popping up around the country. Energy Absolute is also planning a US$3 billion factory to make lithium-ion batteries which power the cars while they’re on the move.
The company’s founder and CEO, Sompote Ahunai says, “The trend is clear: it’s time for Thailand to stop being complacent and pursue higher technology to drive economic growth. EV technology opens up new opportunities for success by new players.”
But the SPA1 will head out on Thailand’s roads at the same time EV showrooms start getting crowded with foreign models. Carmakers are chasing growth in South East Asia as combined sales in China, US and Europe decline amid the trade wars and the ongoing hangover of Brexit.
BYD, the Chinese manufacturer backed by American business investor Warren Buffett, says it planned to deliver 1,100 cars to Bangkok as part of a deal with the government to become the biggest supplier of pure EVs. And BMW, Nissan and Mercedes Benz have all announced plans to produce and assemble EVs locally as well.
But Thai energy billionaire Somphote wants his company to dominate EV sales in Thailand.
Energy Absolute markets the Mine Mobility SPA1 as the first EV designed and built in Thailand. The five-seat hatchback can travel up to 200 kilometres on a single charge, according to the company.
That’s less than a Tesla Model 3 or BYD e6 but has already been enough to convince a group of five Thai taxi unions to order 3,500 cars for metropolitan Bangkok. The group chose Energy Absolute because it promised the earliest delivery.
Energy Absolute has about 400 charging stations around Bangkok and plans to install another 300 before the end of 2019. The plan is to have at least one charging point every five kilometres.
Sompote says Energy Absolute is also planning plans two more EVs – a cheaper compact and a pricier sports car.
“Thailand will be the leader of EV technology in this region. We’re first, and that should give us a head start to develop the technology.”
Technology
China starts to roll out epic 8K TV technology on the back of 5G
HD TV was a huge step up (most of what we still watch on our TVs is HD – high definition). 4K provided us with almost ‘cinematic’ experiences of detail and quality (most modern cinemas use a 5K format… there are variations). Now the Chinese, using the latest 5G technology, are talking of broadcasting an 8K picture quality experience.
China has successfully realised 8K ultra-high-definition content transmission through 5G networks for the first time, according to China Daily. The 8K UHD signals were transmitted from the headquarters of China Media Group in Beijing to display terminals at the venue of the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Shanghai last Wednesday. The test was carried out by CMG together with China Mobile, China Unicom, Huawei Technologies, China Ultra-high-definition Industry Alliance and Sumavision Technology Group.
The quality of the TV signals and low latency of the transmission, which ran at 320Mb per second, were highly spoken of by spectators at the CMG showcase booth set at the MWC 2019 venue.
China has officially rolled out commercial 5G licenses to the nation’s three major telecom carriers — China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom — as well as the State-owned China Broadcasting Network Corp earlier this month.
Jiang Wenbo, a senior executive of CMG, said that the successful test proves that 5G networks, which has the advantage of low-latency, high-bandwidth and high-reliability communications, offer excellent technological support to the extensive application of UHD TV (Ultra High Definition).
Televisions are famously low-margin products to sell, and the average consumer’s TV upgrade cycle is a lot longer than it is for laptops and smartphones. Clearly, it is still very early for both 5G and 8K, as 5G networks are currently only available in a limited number of locations and native 8K content will be a rarity for some time.
Meanwhile in Japan, broadcasters have been experimenting with 8K TV for some time, WhatHiFi.com reported. Back in 2015 the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation, NHK, ran a series of successful 8K trials and went on to launch the world’s first 8K television channel. Since December 2018, it has broadcast 8K TV shows on a daily basis, 12 hours a day.
Japan is also aiming to deliver 8K broadcasts in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Technology
Huawei reassures customers that its roll-out is unaffected by US sanctions
Despite Huawei’s challenges posed by the US ban, the Chinese telecom firm says their 5G network momentum plunges forward around the world. Huawei is assuring governments and customers that its 5G equipment roll out and development will not be affected by the US sanctions. Huawei continue to challenge the US sanctions saying they are unfair and the allegations “lack substantial evidence”.
The company is voicing confidence that its ability to deliver 5G equipment to customers with existing contracts won’t be affected as the company is now sourcing components from non-US suppliers.
Huawei say they have spent US$4 billion on R&D into the development of 5G over the past decade and have amassed 2,750 patents – about 20% of the total patents for 5G technology. The company currently has 50 5G contracts and is working with customers to set up more than 150,000 stations – 28 customers in Europe, 11 in the Middle East, 6 in the Asia-Pacific, 4 in the US and on in Africa.
Huawei predict they will have more than 500,000 stations by the end of this year. They’re also working on end-user equipment including new smartphones and working with industry to develop 5G smart technologies which would include connected vehicles, smart factories, smart healthcare, smart grid, smart education, urban public safety, drones, agriculture and new media.
5G will operate in virtually ‘real time’ with almost zero lag waiting for files to load. This incredible speed increase enables greater accuracy and new opportunities for many current services along with entirely new technologies that will open up. The dream of ‘instant internet’, speeds that would allow you to download 120 4K movies in seconds, hear music instantly, in full broadband stereo, etc, etc, etc… is still just around the corner in Thailand.
For devices Huawei says that foldable smartphones with larger screens will feature in the 5G era, particularly for video games, online shopping and multi-angle broadcasting.
Read more about 5G in Thailand HERE.
Air Asia loyalty program email scams on the loose again
