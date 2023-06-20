Motorcyclist survives 40-metre fall near Doi Khun Tan

PHOTO: Sanook.

A motorcyclist survived a 40-metre fall near Doi Khun Tan national park. He recounted the terrifying experience of plunging down in the early hours of this morning due to stopping by the roadside.

At around 2am today, police and rescue teams from Hang Chat sub-district received a report of a man injured in a deep ravine beside a road near Doi Khun Tan, approximately 300 metres past a shrine along the Lampang-Chiang Mai highway. The 42 year old man, a native of Mueang Ji sub-district in Lamphun province, was found conscious but weak and bruised. The rescue team from Wiang Tan had to coordinate with Thong Chai and Amarinthai rescue units in Lamphun for additional personnel and equipment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the injured man was riding a big bike to conduct business in Mae Tha sub-district. At around 1am, he had parked his vehicle near the roadside barrier to attend to a personal matter. While doing so, he slipped and fell into the ravine, unable to help himself. He managed to call his girlfriend in Lamphun for assistance, who then contacted the local rescue teams for help.

The precarious and steep terrain made rescue operations challenging, taking over two hours to extract the injured man safely from the ravine. He was then taken to Hang Chat Hospital for further examinations. His latest condition is reported to be out of danger.

