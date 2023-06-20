Woman faces 4 million baht debt without receiving truck from failed purchase deal

Picture courtesy of PS truck2hand รถสิบล้อ รถบรรทุกมือสอง Facebook.

A shocking turn of events left a 39 year old woman from Kamphaeng Phet province with a staggering debt of 4 million baht (US$115,107) without possession of a vehicle she attempted to purchase. Nam Aoy Aiemviboon had agreed to pay 67,892 baht (US$1,954) per month over 60 installments for a second-hand Hino S700 truck and a trailer, but she never received the promised vehicle, leaving her to deal with mounting debt.

Nam Aoy’s ordeal began when she visited a company in Nakhon Ratchasima on May 9 to view and agree on purchasing the truck and trailer for 4,073,520 baht. The vehicle was expected to be handed over with all the proper adjustments on September 20, 2022, with her first monthly instalment scheduled for August 5, 2022.

However, when the deadline for the delivery arrived, Nam Aoy hadn’t received her purchased vehicle and instead discovered that she was now in debt to the financing company, based in Nakhon Ratchasima, for 4 million baht. This led to debt collection letters being sent to her every month, which in turn, damaged her credit bureau score.

When Nam Aoy contacted the financing company to dispute the matter, officials at every level denied any responsibility. The reporter investigating the case stated that she had ordered the truck from a workshop in Nakhon Ratchasima which was supposed to import the vehicle from Japan. The workshop had organised with the financing company to check her credit and proceed with the financing process, but the vehicle delivery was never completed as per the agreement, reported Khaosod.

Currently, it is reported that the workshop has closed its business, and the vehicle cannot be located. In the meantime, Nam Aoy continues to receive debt collection letters and her financial transactions are affected due to her deteriorating credit score.

According to the timeline of events, Nam Aoy initially found the vehicle and enquired about its details online on April 28, 2022. She then visited the workshop on May 9, 2022, and paid a deposit of 15,000 baht (US$432) the following day. The financing company subsequently visited her residence in Kamphaeng Phet to sign documents on May 25, 2022. While negotiations were still ongoing, Nam Aoy was asked about her preferred colour choice for the vehicle on June 15, 2022, and the financing company began to make inquiries about her choice on June 21, 2022. Nam Aoy provided her colour preference on June 24, 2022, when the agreement officially began.