Disputed land sells for 45 million baht after religious ceremony

PHOTO: Sanook

Land unsold for five years found a buyer after a religious ceremony, resulting in a 45 million baht (US$1.3 million) sale and a generous donation to the temple.

Yesterday, Nittawat Sukprasert and his family from Pathum Thani province visited Wat Khao Mai Daeng temple in Chonburi province to offer a donation to a monk named Phra Kru Wisit Dhammasophon, also known as Luang Por Sanga. Nittawat had previously sought the monk’s help in performing a ceremony on his inherited five-rai (approximately 2 acres) plot of land in Pathum Thani. Six months after the ceremony took place in December 2022, the land was successfully sold for 45 million baht.

Nittawat revealed that he had been working as a broker for the disputed plot, which had multiple family members with rights to the land. Over the years, numerous potential buyers had backed out due to disagreements between the relatives. However, after Luang Por Sanga’s religious ceremony, the land was finally sold at an impressive price.

Amazed by this outcome, Nittawat and his family decided to donate 50,000 baht to Luang Por Sanga to support the maintenance and preservation of Buddhism. They also brought a signed photocopy of the land title deed as a token of appreciation and remembrance for their remarkable success.

The family plans to continue visiting the Wat Khao Mai Daeng temple to make merit in the future.