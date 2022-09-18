Heroic teen risks life to save boy electrocuted in NE Thailand flood

A teenager in northeast Thailand risked his life to save a young boy who was electrocuted while wading through a flood. The 12 year old boy had been near a power pole near a school in Udon Thani province on Friday.

The teenager, 19 year old student Atthachai Argudom, went in to rescue the boy and ended up suffering electric shocks as well. Both Atthachai and the boy were rushed to a hospital.

Top Thai officials praised Atthachai for his heroic act. A government spokesperson said yesterday that acting PM Prawit praised the young man. She said that Prawit has also ordered authorities to take steps to prevent electrical leaks from power poles.

Udon Thani governor Siam Sirimongkol visited Atthachai in hospital yesterday. After thanking Attachai for his selfless compassion, he gifted the student with a new mobile phone, since Attachai had dropped his phone into the flood water.

The boy’s mother visited Atthachai to express her immense gratitude to him for saving her son’s life. She said her son would have drowned if it wasn’t for Atthachai, and she thanked him for his “bravery and good deed.”

Thailand’s rain storms and its subsequent floods are wreaking havoc across the kingdom. But with everyday heroes like Atthachai, some situations are made slightly better.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand