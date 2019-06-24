Truck carrying 30,000 bottles of beer rolls over | The Thaiger

PHOTO: INN News

A 22 wheeler truck has flipped on its side in Chachoengsao, east of Bangkok. The truck was carrying 30,240 bottles of a famous brand of Thai beer. The driver was 53 year old Tas Nirankum from Chaiyaphum Province.

Tas reported that he was on Suwinthawong 304 Road delivering 2,520 boxes of beer to Chonburi from Khon Kaen Province. The section of road where the incident occurred was under construction.

Around 6.30am yesterday another truck allegedly veered in front of Tas’s truck making it swerve along the road. Tas lost control and flipped on to its side. Tas and his wife, travelling as a passenger, weren’t injured.

No other cars were involved in the incident. Tas was unable to provide much useful information about the other truck when reporting to police.

The beer company’s insurance providers have already been to the scene of the incident to assess the damage.

Some passersby rushed to help the driver and his wife… and perhaps grabbed a bottle or two… allegedly!

SOURCE: INN News





. Or .