Roi Et tractor driver injured after sedan embeds itself in the driver’s cabin | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Asok Jaturapak Piman Rescue Foundation

A tractor driver has sustained injuries after colliding with a sedan in Roi Et in north-eastern Thailand.

Rescue workers headed to the accident scene on Jatura – Patumrat Road in Jatura, Roi Et yesterday.

Rescue workers arrived to find a sedan embedded in a tractor off the main road. The tractor driver, 45 year old Poonsin Suebsri, sustained injuries in the incident. He was rushed to hospital.

Witnesses says the sedan lost control and collided with the tractor, riding up over the front-left-side tyre and into the cabin. The sedan driver was not injured and has been assisting police with their enquiries.

Police are continuing their investigation as to how or why the sedan driver lost control.





