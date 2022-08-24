North East
“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
People talk about the big tourist attractions of Thailand – the temples, beautiful beaches, bustling cities, parading shrimp… wait, what? September brings one of the most unique spectacles in Thailand, and people flock to the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani each year to watch as shrimp climb out of a creek when heavy rains swell the shores.
The naturally occurring phenomenon is expected to start on the first of the month in the Nam Yuen district and last throughout September, according to a Facebook post by the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on Monday.
“Once a year around September, an army of shrimps will march on the rocky banks of Kaeng Lamduan creek on their quest to hunt for food and to avoid being crushed by gushing torrents caused by rain. These shrimps [Macrobrachium eriocheirum] are referred to locally as ‘hairy claw shrimps,’ and they have been doing this march for decades to ensure the survival of their species.”
Strange as it may seem, the parading shrimp attract enthusiasts each year, and special arrangements are made by the Kaeng Lamduan Wildlife Study Centre to help tourists observe the weird march of thousands of shrimp along the shores of the creek.
The shrimp make their trek out of the creek to avoid the rushing waters and search for dinner each night after sunset around 6pm and the phenomenon can continue for a few hours each night. To allow for curious onlookers, the park will stay open from 6pm until 10pm and arrange tour guides so tourists can safely navigate the pathway after sundown when it gets too dark.
The centre suggests that anyone wishing to join and watch the parading shrimp bring a flashlight. They also ask visitors to wear masks for Covid-19 safety.
If you or someone you know wants to see a wonder of nature in perhaps the creepiest way possible, you can learn more about the parading shrimp festival by calling (097) 212 3951 or (094) 287 4156.
SOURCE: The Nation
