Northeast Thai man shoots and kills ex-wife, and himself, after she refuses to re-unite

A man in Northeast Thailand has shot and killed his ex-wife after she refused to go back to him. The man, 35 year old soldier Akkhaphon Phonphan, shot his ex-wife, 34 year old nurse Naphaporn Nakkiew, at Khon Kaen Hospital in the early hours of this morning, before turning the gun on himself.

According to Khon Kaen city police, Naphaporn’s father said that Akkhapon and Naphaporn started fighting after Naphaporn returned home from nursing training. He said that at one point Akkhaphon threatened Naphaporn by firing shots in their house.

After the two divorced, Akkhaphon repeatedly tried to get back together with Naphaporn, but she refused. This morning, he arrived at Khon Kaen Hospital, where Naphaporn worked, and shot her in her head, chest and rib. He then left the room, and shot and killed himself. Akkhaphon and Naphaporn leave behind 2 children, 3 and 7 years old.

The police investigation reported that the horrific act was “motivated by feelings of jealousy and rejection”.

In Thailand, headlines about men killing and brutally attacking their female partners out of “jealousy” are scattered about the internet. Last month, a man in Nakhon Ratchasima, another Northeast province, shot his wife at the market where she worked, before shooting and killing himself. That month, yet another man in the Northeast stabbed his wife on a train. Both women were critically injured.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post