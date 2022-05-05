Jealous husband shoots wife, then turns gun on himself in Nakhon Ratchasima

In Nakhon Ratchasima, northeastern Thailand, a vendor was shot by her jealous husband, who then shot and killed himself at the Tor Chok-anan fruit stand at Suranaree market. The police found a .38 gun at the scene.

The wife, 43 year old Anong, was discovered face down in a pool of blood when police arrived at the scene. She was taken to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. She is now in a critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and abdomen.

Friends told police that the 51 year old husband, Pratuan, was unable to cope when his wife was on video calls with other men. Consumed with jealousy he shot her in the head while she was running their fruit wholesale market store. When the police arrived, he was dead with a gunshot wound to the right temple. His body was slumped in a chair near his wife ,along with a .38 gun.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police deduced that the husband was sitting behind her and shot his wife in the head. She fell to the ground, and he fired two more rounds at her before shooting himself in the head, killing him instantly.

The relatives of Anong said she’s a “good looking woman” and her job as a vendor allowed her to strike up conversations with others, including men. They said her husband had health issues and that her interaction with other men sparked lots of loud and public arguments between the pair.

SOURCE: Khaosod