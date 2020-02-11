Korat Massacre – Did police use a drone to find the gunman? | The Thaiger

North East
Korat Massacre – Did police use a drone to find the gunman?
A story from Germany’s Deutsche Welle news agency today reveals how tactical police were able to use a drone to trackdown the 32 year old gunman to a storage room at the back of a supermarket (scroll through to 1.30 in the YouTube story below to watch the drone footage). Although no one else appears to have reported this aspect of the search inside the mall, Deutche Welle does have staff based in Thailand and had a reporter in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday.
“Using his flying camera he led police to the storage unit where the gunman lay waiting.”
“He turns the lights off when the drone nears.”
“Police pounced, shooting the lone soldier, and ending the massacre.”
Meanwhile Sky News in the UK broadcast alleged footage of the final shootout between police and the gunman.
Slain policemen honoured in Royal ceremony
The two policemen who died ending the shooting rampage in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima were honourably received in a royally sponsored bathing ceremony in Bangkok yesterday.
The bodies of Captain Trakul Tha-asa and Senior Sergeant Major Petcharat Kamchadpai, both 35 years old, were transported on ceremonial trucks from Nakhon Ratchasima to Bangkok, their coffins covered with the national flag. Senior officers and guards honoured them in a ceremony. Later the bodies were moved to their home towns for funerals.
National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda praised all of the anti-terrorism officers assigned to end the shooting rampage at Terminal 21 mall in Korat, central Nakhon Ratchasima. He commended their dedication and willingness to sacrifice their lives to protect the innocent, as the shooter used military weapons capable of penetrating body armour.
Trakul and Petcharat were anti-terrorism officers of the Metropolitan Police Bureau. Their families will initially receive compensation of about 2.5 million baht each.
Last night, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that Their Majesties the King and Queen expressed condolences and offered moral support to the families of victims. Their Majesties also sponsored the funerals of those killed, sent representatives to visit the families and supported people cleaning up the scenes of the incident.
HM The King offers condolences, grants royal patronage of funerals
“The government is profoundly saddened by the mass shooting and would like to extend its moral support to all Thais and the people of Korat.”
This morning the Thai PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha made a statement across the Thai television pool.
He passed on a message from His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida who expressed their deep condolences regarding the tragedy that happened in Korat on Saturday.
He said that Their Majesties would like to give moral support to families of victims and all related officials.
HM The King has also ordered that the funerals of all the deceased will be covered under his royal patronage, including Buddhist prayers chanted at the funeral and royal cremation ceremonies commemorated as special occasions.
“Furthermore, the King has ordered privy councilors and senior officials from the Bureau of the Royal Household and Royal Security Command to act on his behalf in visiting the injured persons and the families of victims.”
“He has also ordered the establishment of a royal kitchen to provide food and support to officials who are working in forensics and cleaning the venue (Terminal 21 shopping centre) until the operation is complete.”
Lastly, the King has suggested that the government provide assistance to the affected people and officials in any way that it can, as soon as possible.
The Facebook page of the secretariat of His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch, has announced that they have passed on items valued at 10,000 baht for each of the victims’ families. Meanwhile, the director-general of the Comptroller-General’s Department, Poomsak Aranyakasemsuk, says the agency is contacting victims’ relatives so they can receive the full compensations they are entitled to.
And Advanced Info Service (AIS), the Thai telecommunications company, has given 1 million baht which will be offered to victims through the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial governor and has offered scholarships to support the education of the deceased victims’ children up to bachelor degree level.
The Bangkok Post also reports that Krungthai Bank and Government Savings Banks have written off debts owed by soldiers and police officers who were killed during the tragedy, and given up to 200,000 baht to each of the dead victims’ families.
Government ministers and officials are all wearing black today “as a sign of respect and solidarity”.
Government officials wear black today, Korat residents grieve
Thailand’s cabinet ministers and officials at Government House will be wearing black clothing today as the Kingdom wakes to the first full work day since the Korat massacre – a mass shooting that has left at least 30 people dead, including the gunman.
Government officials will officially mourn the innocent people killed in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima and the main town of Korat on Saturday evening. More than 50 were injured and many remain in hospital. The Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Wichien Chanthanothai reported yesterday that nine of the injured people remain in a critical condition, with three still in a coma.
Locals have been flocking to the site of the mass shooting Sunday night and all yesterday offering gestures of flowers and cards. Terminal 21, the largest shopping centre in the town of about 150,000 residents, was the site of the 32 year old gunman’s last stand. In what started as an angry response to a land deal-gone-wrong around 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon, finished with an elite military response squad taking the gunman out at 9am the next morning, after a night of tense negotiations holed up inside the shopping mall.
A brief religious ceremony was held in front of the mall by the family of a 25 year old man, who had just stepped out of his SUV in front of the mall when he was shot dead by the gunman who arrived at the scene in a stolen Humvee. A 13 year old motorcyclist, who was just riding past the mall at the same time, was also shot in the head by the gunman whose intent at that stage was to clearly kill and mame as many people as he could.
About 5,000 residents also attended a spontaneous candle-lit prayer ceremony on Sunday night, in the square near the Thao Suranaree statue in memory of those who died. People chanted prayers along with a groups of Buddhist priests leading funeral rites. They were holding candles in one hand and pointing to the sky with the other, a gesture Buddhists believe directs souls to heaven.
Officials, as reported by the Thai PM on Sunday afternoon, say the assailant was aggrieved about a financial dispute involving land deal commissions. He first killed his 48 year old commanding officer and then the officer’s 68 year old mother-in-law. He then seized several assault weapons and ammunition from his army barracks. He opened fire and injured at least three soldiers before stealing an army-style Humvee, driving to a nearby temple and shooting more people there, then driving the 14 kilometres to central Korat and the shopping centre where he terrorised and shot shoppers and workers in the mall.
Gun ownership is prevalent in Thailand with people shot in low-key squirmishes frequently, but mass shootings are extremely rare. The horrifying incident in Nakhon Ratchasima comes just a month after another mall shooting at a gold shop in the central Thai province of Lopburi. In that case a masked gunman carrying a handgun and silencer killed three people, including a 2 year old boy, and shot four others during a robbery. The school principal was subsequently arrested and awaits trial.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
