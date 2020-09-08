image
Connect with us

North East

Family say car crash monk is battling mental health issues

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Family say car crash monk is battling mental health issues | The Thaiger
PHOTO: www.newsbeezer.com
    • follow us in feedly

Relatives of the monk behind a car crash that killed 1 person in the north-eastern province of Roi Et say he has been suffering with mental health problems. The monk crashed his car into a power pole at the weekend, killing his male passenger, 82 year old Noi Chuenchom, and causing serious injury to a 36 year old female passenger, named as Onphan Kaew-amphai.

Nation Thailand reports that the monk’s white Honda sedan then hit a red Toyota Yaris before driving off. However, when the Toyota went after him, the monk stopped his car and punched the driver. While witnesses report that he appeared to be drunk, tests did not show any alcohol in his system.

The monk has been named as Ramkit Titma and he is now in police custody awaiting evaluation by health professionals. His family have contacted officials to explain that their relative suffers with mental health problems that they say make him unable to control his actions. He has been charged with negligent driving resulting in death and leaving the scene of a crime.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Brian

    September 8, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    Back up. Why does the monk have a car?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Ubon Ratchathani teacher charged with sexual abuse

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Ubon Ratchathani teacher charged with sexual abuse | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Flickr: UN Women/Montira Narkvichien

An Isaan teacher is facing sexual harassment and abuse charges after he allegedly paid young students in exchange for sexual acts. The practice is being frequently reported in Thai media these days as the taboo of reporting these cases is slowly raised. The Ubon Ratchathani teacher allegedly sexually abused 5 boys, ages 11 to 12, on numerous occasions, paying them 200 baht each for sexual acts. The students and their parents have been interviewed by the Royal Thai Police and by officers of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. A spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, Kritsana Pattanachareon, […]

Continue Reading

North East

12 workers injured as tunnel collapses in north-eastern Thailand

Maya Taylor

Published

2 days ago

on

September 6, 2020

By

12 workers injured as tunnel collapses in north-eastern Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

A tunnel under construction in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima has collapsed, injuring 12 workers. The tunnel is an underpass running below the Map Kabao-Jira Junction dual railway track. The underpass was bring constructed by the Italian-Thai company. According to the Bangkok Post, the scaffolding being used gave way due to concrete being poured unevenly, creating too heavy a load. It’s understood there were 20 workmen at the scene, with 12 of them falling up to 6 metres into the hole. Alerted by the sub-district headman, officials and emergency responders rushed to the scene, with the Pak Chong Foundation […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Man arrested for allegedly trafficking 112 million baht worth of drugs

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 days ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

Man arrested for allegedly trafficking 112 million baht worth of drugs | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

Police arrested a 50 year old man for allegedly carrying 112 million baht worth of illegal drugs. Police searched his pickup truck at a Sakon Nakhon checkpoint in Northeast Thailand and found 75 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills and marijuana. The methamphetamine was separated into 1-kilogram packs. They also found 2,000 methamphetamine pill, known as speed, police say. The marijuana was compressed into 16 bars weighing 1 kilogram each. Altogether, the street value is around 112 million baht, police say. Truck driver Khongsak Jitrawang, from the Isaan province Kalasin, was stopped at a police checkpoint. At first, the driver […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending