Armed robbers in Pattaya target Chinese tourists in 10 million baht break-in | The Thaiger

An armed gang of 5 men have broken into a luxury property in Pattaya, making off with around 10 million baht worth of cash and valuables. A group of Chinese tourists were staying in the property at the time, which is part of the Siam Royal View development, in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya.

A report in the Bangkok Post says police were notified of the robbery at around 10pm last night. They have been speaking to the Chinese guests, who cannot speak Thai, with the help of interpreters. The tourists say 5 armed men broke into the property and ransacked it in their search for valuables, before making off with around 10 million baht worth of cash and other items.

It is not yet known how many tourists were in the house at the time of the robbery. Officers are continuing their investigation and checking CCTV footage of the area.

