Earthquake rattles north-east Thailand | The Thaiger

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake has shaken Loei province in north-east Thailand, near the Laos border, although there are no reports of any damage. But residents were certainly talking about it yesterday as it shook the region.

The quake was felt at around 12.30pm yesterday, in the main business district of Loei and several of the surrounding sub-districts near the border.

Thai PBS World reports that the quake’s epicentre was about five kilometres under the district of Muang. The Thai Mineral Resources Departments says it may have been caused by movement in part of the Phetchabun fault line or a new fault line linked with one in Laos.

Although relatively minor, the earthquake is the largest to be felt in the area in the last five years.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

