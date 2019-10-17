Earthquake rattles north-east Thailand | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Earthquake rattles north-east Thailand

May Taylor

1 hour ago

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake has shaken Loei province in north-east Thailand, near the Laos border, although there are no reports of any damage. But residents were certainly talking about it yesterday as it shook the region.

The quake was felt at around 12.30pm yesterday, in the main business district of Loei and several of the surrounding sub-districts near the border.

Thai PBS World reports that the quake’s epicentre was about five kilometres under the district of Muang. The Thai Mineral Resources Departments says it may have been caused by movement in part of the Phetchabun fault line or a new fault line linked with one in Laos.

Although relatively minor, the earthquake is the largest to be felt in the area in the last five years.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Bodies of 8 dead elephants risk contaminating reservoir in Thai national park

PHOTO: Thai PBS

Officials are concerned that the bodies of eight elephants who died after plunging down a waterfall in Khao Yai national park, central Thailand, now risk contaminating the park’s water flowing into a nearby reservoir.

Thai PBS World reports that officials at the Khun Dan Prakan Chon reservoir plan to take a boat upstream to Khlong Ton Sai and scatter anti-pollutant chemicals over the elephant carcasses, which are currently trapped in the water by large boulders. Access to retrieve the carcasses is limited due to the difficult terrain.

Concern was raised after the water started to smell bad, with officials from Nakhon Nayok province conducting constant quality tests on the reservoir’s water supply. The reservoir is filled by water from the creek and Khlong Ton Sai and the province relies on it as a primary water source.

Efforts to remove all the elephant carcasses from the water have been hampered after they became trapped by rocks, with officials only managing to remove three so far.

A large net has been used to trap the elephant bodies and prevent them being carried further downstream, but rising water levels has meant the recovery operation has had to be temporarily suspended. Officials have been stationed to monitor the carcasses.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Over 100 million baht worth of assets seized from Thai drug dealers

The homes of three alleged drug traffickers have been raided in a joint operation between Thai police and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Thai Residents reports that two of the alleged drug traffickers are women and the raids took place in Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Sukothai provinces.

It’s understood that more than 100 million baht worth of assets has been seized, 6 million of which was in cold hard cash. Officers also confiscated nine cars, four motorbikes, ten watches, gold, and sixteen bank books showing 25 million baht between them.

The DEA’s role in Thailand is to support the Thai government’s anti-narcotics drive while working to track down those responsible for trafficking illegal drugs to the US and other countries. It has three Thai offices, located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Udon Thani in the north-east, which also coordinate DEA operations in Laos and Cambodia.

These latest raids are reported to be the largest such operation this year.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

World Ganja Festival comes to NE Thailand early 2020

Following the liberalising of cannabis laws, related to medical use of the drug, marijuana is now being seen as a potential cash crop which which could benefit Thailand’s economy. The Association of Researchers of Thailand is now joining members of the public and the private sector to organise the World Ganja Festival 2020.

The event will be held in Mukdahan, in far north-east Thailand, near the Laos border.

The Association of Researchers of Thailand has signed an agreement with the Thai Nationalism Foundation, the Journalist and Media Association of Thailand and provincial administrative organisations of Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon and Mukdahan to hold the World Ganja Festival between January 29 and February 2 next year.

The venue is on 40 acres of land near Nong Yat Reservoir in Nakhon Phanom province.

Gen. Charan Kullawanit, an honorary adviser to the World Ganja Festival project, says that the festival is being held for the first time in Thailand, and will serve as a platform for people to exchange their knowledge of cannabis for medical use. The event will also help promote Thailand as a developer of top quality marijuana strains, which will contribute to the country’s economic growth.

“We’re the main host. Thailand’s the main host. We’re deciding who we will invite. The association chairperson said there’ll be Chinese, Japanese and American guests. They once opposed the idea. We’ll invite them so we can listen to their academic ideas, presentations and statements. We’ll see how the event will benefit the global community.”

The World Ganja Festival 2020 will be divided into three zones, covering academic seminars, technological innovations and business negotiations, as well as local wisdom from each province. The event will also feature a product design competition and music festival.

The event organisers say the World Ganja Festival 2020 will create new opportunities and provide a better understanding of cannabis and its legal aspects.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

