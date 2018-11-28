96 year old perishes in Udon Thani house fire | The Thaiger

North East
96 year old perishes in Udon Thani house fire
A 96 year old, bedridden woman has died in a locked room at her house in Udon Thani’s Phen district on this morning. Fire swiftly and completely engulfed the building according to neighbours.
The fire spread from the home of Phan Manee and also damaged a neighbour’s house. Fire-fighters spent about an hour extinguishing the blaze before Phan’s body could be recovered.
Her daughter Saeng Manee and son-in-law Boonseng Chaokla were not at home at the time.
Neighbour Joi Janthana, whose house was also damaged, said he heard an explosion from the direction of Phan’s house and saw the flames.
He ran to attempt a rescue but found her ground-floor bedroom locked. He shouted for help but the fire spread too quickly.
Police suspect a short circuit among ageing power cables could have sparked the fire.
STORY: The Nation
North East
Man thought he could now sell marijuana legally. Aah, no!
“He thought he could sell it legally.”
A man has been arrested for advertising marijuana for sale on YouTube.
With all the news about legalising medical marijuana in Thailand, he says he believed it was now legal to sell cannabis in Thailand.
The Nation reports that, after police were alerted that a man was cashing in on cannabis on the YouTube channel, “SamunphirSpp.law 168”, officers arrested 31 year old Rangsan Wisetlinthng at a house in Bueng Kan’s Muang district on the Laos border in Thailand’s north-east.
Police found 3 kilograms of dried, compressed marijuana, three bottles of marijuana powder, and 161 marijuana seeds in the house.
Rangsan, who is from Nakhon Ratchasima, said he packed and mailed marijuana to buyers when they made orders on his YouTube channel.
He claimed that he read a report that a law has been passed to allow possession of marijuana so he thought he could sell it legally.
Just yesterday, the National Legislative Assembly passed the first reading of the bill to allow use of marijuana for medical reasons. The bill has yet to be vetted and deliberated in the second and third readings.
STORY: The Nation
North East
Half a tonne of marijuana seized…
.. and no one has come to claim it yet.
Khon Kaen police have seized 500 kilograms of marijuana after a pickup truck overturned in Khon Kaen’s Ban Phai district early today. But no arrests have been made as yet.
The Nation reports that Pol Lt Gen Surachai Khuantejakup, commissioner of the Provincial Police Bureau 4, told a press conference that the 500 bars of marijuana were found after the pickup overturned and fell into a roadside ditch at a curve on Ban Phai-Nong Song Hon Road in Ban Nong Tap Tao village in Tambon Pa Por at 4am.
When police arrived at the scene of the crash the pickup driver had already escaped.
Surachai said police had learned that the drugs were smuggled via Nakhon Phanom’s border via Khon Kaen to a southern province.
Surachai said police learned from a tip-off that a gang would try to smuggle a huge amount of marijuana via Khon Kaen so police set up road checkpoints.
He said the pickup driver tried to avoid the main road and used a secondary road to avoid arrest but lost control of his vehicle.
North East
Ex-soldier on the run after shooting girlfriend in Prachin Buri
A former Saraburi-based cavalry soldier, Corporal Panuwat Pancheun, who was reportedly fired from service three months ago for assaulting his superior, has allegedly shot and injured his 28 year old girlfriend at her family’s home/grocery shop in Prachin Buri province this morning as he tried to drag her out to his car. Prachin Buri is two hour’s drive north-east of Bangkok.
Following the 9.30am shooting report at Tambon Pho Ngam in Prachantakham district, police inspected the scene and were told that the victim, factory worker Pornpan Putklang who sustained a gunshot wound in her upper right arm, had already been admitted to the district hospital, the case investigator, Pol Lt-Colonel Weerapol Sitthipan, said.
CCTV footage accessed by the police showed the male suspect arrive at the shop front in a Honda Civic sedan, get out of the vehicle with a pistol in his hand and grab Pornpan by the hair and force her to get into the backseat of the car.
When the woman resisted, the suspect allegedly shot her in the arm in front of witnesses, pushed her down and fled the scene.
Police suspect the couple had had a fight, resulting in the girlfriend declining to return to the house where she stayed with him and instead staying back in her family’s home. The former soldier then came after her, resulting in an argument and the shooting.
STORY: The Nation
