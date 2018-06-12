New flagship Starbucks in Central World BKK – celebrating 20 years in Thailand

Love ’em or hate ’em, Starbuck is in Thailand to stay and have, without doubt, been a strong contributor to the growth of coffee culture in the Kingdom. A decade ago you were hard pressed to find a decent coffee in many part of the country. That’s certainly changed now.

The Nation is reporting that Starbucks on Tuesday celebrated 20 years of delivering the Starbucks Experience to customers throughout Thailand with its recently opened CentralWorld store – its largest outlet in Bangkok.

Located on the first floor of CentralWorld, the store features a Starbucks Reserve Bar and, for the first time in Asia, Starbucks DRAFT beverages infused with nitrogen.

Starbucks CentralWorld is Thailand’s largest Reserve Bar store, composed of a Starbucks traditional coffee bar as well as the Starbucks Reserve Bar, which invites customers to deepen their coffee knowledge.

Starbucks DRAFT makes its Asian debut in the store on a four-tap system delivering Starbucks Cold Brew and nitrogen-infused Starbucks Cold Brew, tea and milk.

The Starbucks DRAFT counter, found on the first floor of the store, highlights select nitro beverages including Nitro Flat White, Nitro Caramel Macchiato, Nitro Peach Tea, Nitro Green Tea Latte – a popular drink among Thai customers – and Dark Caramel Cold Foam Nitro.

“From the success of Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew coffee, we continue to search for beverage innovation to elevate the customer experience. Today, we are pleased to launch Starbucks DRAFT, an innovative cold beverage offering a rich, creamy texture for each beverage.” said Nednapa Srisamai, managing director of Starbucks Coffee (Thailand). “This is a new cold-beverage experience not to be missed.”