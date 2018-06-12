Twinpalms Residences MontAzure
Police hunting for a thief who stole money from a petrol dispenser

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

21 mins ago

on

Thalang Police are hunting for a thief who broke into an automatic gasoline dispenser and stole money in Thalang  early this morning (June 12).

Thalang Police were notified of the incident at 4.05am in front of a house on the side of Thepkrasattri Road southbound in Thalang.

The automatic gasoline dispenser machine was found in front of the house. Police arrived to find that the thief had cut off the electricity from the house. A key and money box of the machine had been damaged. On the ground they found a screw driver, pliers and coins.

The owner of the machine says, “I installed the automatic gasoline dispenser in front of my house last year. This early morning I woke up and tried to turn on the lights but the power was off. I found that a thief had broken into my machine and taken the money inside – around 3,000 baht.”

Police are now continuing their investigation into the identity of the thief.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

News Desk

New flagship Starbucks in Central World BKK – celebrating 20 years in Thailand

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 12, 2018

By

Love ’em or hate ’em, Starbuck is in Thailand to stay and have, without doubt, been a strong contributor to the growth of coffee culture in the Kingdom. A decade ago you were hard pressed to find a decent coffee in many part of the country. That’s certainly changed now.

The Nation is reporting that Starbucks on Tuesday celebrated 20 years of delivering the Starbucks Experience to customers throughout Thailand with its recently opened CentralWorld store – its largest outlet in Bangkok.

Located on the first floor of CentralWorld, the store features a Starbucks Reserve Bar and, for the first time in Asia, Starbucks DRAFT beverages infused with nitrogen.

Starbucks CentralWorld is Thailand’s largest Reserve Bar store, composed of a Starbucks traditional coffee bar as well as the Starbucks Reserve Bar, which invites customers to deepen their coffee knowledge.

Starbucks DRAFT makes its Asian debut in the store on a four-tap system delivering Starbucks Cold Brew and nitrogen-infused Starbucks Cold Brew, tea and milk.

The Starbucks DRAFT counter, found on the first floor of the store, highlights select nitro beverages including Nitro Flat White, Nitro Caramel Macchiato, Nitro Peach Tea, Nitro Green Tea Latte – a popular drink among Thai customers – and Dark Caramel Cold Foam Nitro.

“From the success of Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew coffee, we continue to search for beverage innovation to elevate the customer experience. Today, we are pleased to launch Starbucks DRAFT, an innovative cold beverage offering a rich, creamy texture for each beverage.” said Nednapa Srisamai, managing director of Starbucks Coffee (Thailand). “This is a new cold-beverage experience not to be missed.”

News Desk

Gulf rubbish washing up on Sattahip beach, Chonburi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 12, 2018

By

A 300-400 metre stretch of Ban Ampher Beach in Sattahip is covered in litter brought in from the sea. Nobody is daring to go in the sea because of the risk of picking up diseases.

Pattaya News reports on a dire situation on a Ban Ampher beach in Sattahip.

Food traders in the area do what they can in the morning and evening – but each new tide brings more plastic trash, more foam, more old pieces of driftwood. The storms have been blamed – and people out at sea littering the environment.

Rocks are entangled with the mess and under the surface the situation is just as bad. Pattaya News is calling on authorities to give the locals a hand as it is damaging tourism. Posters called for volunteers but many are resigned to the inexorable tide of trash sweeping ashore.

News Desk

Intrusive news reporter challenged at accident scene

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

59 mins ago

on

June 12, 2018

By

Nakharin Kaewchalerm from Sri Racha’s Phiaw Yiang Thai rescue in Chonburi arrived at the scene of a truck collision. He said the driver was stuck in the cab and needed to be cut out and given urgent treatment.

Video footage shared online showed a TV news reporter lash out at a rescue medic trying to do his job at an accident scene.

When rescue arrived the news camera team were already on the scene filming and blocking his way. He had to push his way forward past a man with a camera who then got upset and aimed a blow at the back of his knee.

“Do these people have any humanity?” asked Nakharin who said it was his duty to help and he was only trying to do his job.

He questioned news organisation’s voracious desire for footage at accidents that often hindered efforts to help victims at life threatening moments, reported Daily News.

SOURCE: Daily News

